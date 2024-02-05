Ridhi Dogra, the star, is not only shining on the silver screens but also winning hearts with her fashion game. With her impressive acting prowess, Ridhi's style statement has been the talk of the town lately as she often drops jaws with her social media posts. Be it by announcing a new project or sharing glamourous photos in stunning outfits, the Jawan actress never fails to steal the spotlight and receives immense love.

Ridhi Dogra shares new PICS:

A few hours back, Ridhi Dogra took the internet by storm by sharing a few new pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these snaps, the actress looks breathtaking in a white corset spaghetti top and has paired her top with silver bottoms. Ridhi's gorgeous subtle makeup, simplicity, and aesthetic frames look nothing less than a dreamy story.

Sharing these photos, Ridhi added Let Her Go x Husn mashup as the audio. In the caption of this post, Ridhi wrote, "Can this song leave my head pls."

Take a look at Ridhi Dogra's post here-

Fans took over the comment section and praised Ridhi's gorgeous look. Rithvikk Dhanjani also commented on Ridhi's post and wrote, "so beautiful riddhhaa!!!"

About Ridhi Dogra's professional life:

Ridhi Dogra has been riding high on success lately as she recently featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Jawan and gained applause for her brilliant performance. Not only this, but Ridhi also did another big banner film that is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, and received more recognition for it,

However, prior to making it big in Bollywood, Ridhi has starred in several fictional and non-fictional Television shows and had a dedicated fanbase since then.

Ridhi became a household name through her breakthrough performance in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She played the lead role, and her portrayal of a strong and opinionated woman gained her accolades. She did several other shows like Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Woh Apna Sa, and many others.

Besides Television, Ridhi did some fantastic web shows like Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, The Married Woman, TVF Pitchers, and more. Along with showcasing her exceptional acting mettle, Ridhi has also been continuously endorsing brands and doing commercials.

