Bigg Boss 17: Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra sides with Ankita Lokhande; 'I really wish her strength and peace'

Bigg Boss brought in married couples this season. Although Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have already left the house, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are still stuck inside. This couple has become quite the talk of the town due to their turbulent relationship on the show. The two of them frequently clash and can be heard complaining about one another.

In one of the recent episodes, the Pavitra Rishta actress had an emotional breakdown, consistently explaining her loneliness despite Vicky Jain's presence around her. She shared how Vicky does not let her talk or keep forth her opinions before others. Besides this, Ankita was also clueless about the things going on around her and the changes she was feeling in her personality.

Ridhi Dogra speaks in favor of Ankita Lokhande

Known for her acting chops in several television shows and Bollywood projects, Ridhi Dogra is quite vocal about Big Boss 17 and its contestants. Taking to her official social media handle, the actress extended support to Ankita Lokhande and shared her thoughts on the importance of mental health.

Ridhi Dogra wrote, "#mentalhealthmatters That's all I see with her. I say it again, it's heartbreaking to a self made woman when she doesn't get support from her own. Coz she has never asked for it from outsiders. She has made it on her own. That's her default setting. Her journey and Society made her strong and tough. An alpha woman seeks approval/support/pat on the back only from the ones she opens up her vulnerable side to. Show aside, I really wish her strength and peace."

Further, Ridhi added, "I hope both of them figure it out. No one person is ever bad. It just takes both partners to see each other for what the other person is feeling. Without ego. Without judgement. Plain and simple. Which can be difficult to comprehend when one doesn't know what exactly one is feeling inside. @lokhandeankita @officialjiocinema @colorstv"

Have a look at Ridhi Dogra's story:

For the uninformed, Ridhi Dogra is recognized for her role in films like Tiger 3 and Jawan. She also played a pivotal role in the Asur series alongside Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

