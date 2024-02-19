Ridhi Dogra is such a personality who maintains contact with people from the television and film industry. The way she ventured into Bollywood after doing television shows is just impressive. The actress keeps meeting her industry friends and acquaintances time to time and shares about the same on social media. Recently, the Jawan fame met acclaimed singer Swanand Kirkire.

Ridhi Dogra has THIS desire from Swanand Kirkire

Taking to her Instagram story, Ridhi Dogra shared a snap with lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire. Lauding him for excelling in several arts, the actress expressed her desire to learn the same from him. She wrote, "Respect Respect Respect Delighted to meet you sir @swanandkirkire Wanted a crash course on how to navigate all mediums of art beautifully but filhaal selfie se kaam chalana padega."

Have a look at the picture:

Resharing the picture on his Instagram story, Swanand Kirkire mentioned, "Thank you @iridhidogra ! Bahot achha laga mil ke ... aap ke baked rasgulle aircraft mein deliver ho jaayenge."

Look at the snap here:

About Swanand Kirkire

Call him a lyricist or playback singer, assistant director, or writer; Swanand Kirkire is a versatile personality. Known for his excellence in the field of music and writing, he has been awarded the National Film Award for Best Lyrics twice for the songs Bande Me Tha Dum...Vande Mataram (Lage Raho Munna Bhai) and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh (3 Idiots)." Having a rich discography, Swanand Kirkire is one of the most notable music personalities in the industry.

Advertisement

Ridhi Dogra's work in the industry

Speaking of Ridhi Dogra's career, she has worked across all mediums, including films and OTT. It was her performance in the psychological crime thriller series Asur that she rose to prominence. In the show, the actress shared the screens with Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

She eventually forayed into Bollywood and starred in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She essayed the role of Kaveri Amma in the movie. Further, she bagged another achievement by appearing as Shaheen Baig in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. Lakadbaggha is also one of her prominent projects.

Coming to her television career, Ridhi Dogra appeared in shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Savitri, and Woh Apna Sa. The actress also participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Archana Puran Singh's mom beats the heat like THIS; actress calls her 'my spoilt rani sahiba'