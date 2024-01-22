Riteish Deshmukh and others congratulate Jennifer Winget for her upcoming show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

Jennifer Winget, without a doubt, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, thanks to her talent and charisma on screen. Apart from her successful career, Jennifer is also recognized for her close friendship with Karan Wahi. The two have come together once again for a fascinating courtroom drama called Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani.

Riteish Deshmukh praises Jennifer Winget

In the upcoming compelling courtroom drama that revolves around young law professionals, Jennifer Winget is all set to appear as a sharp-witted young lawyer who stands tall on her ethics. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani promises a gripping storyline. Well, many actors and stars from the industry have congratulated the actress for a new beginning.

Renowned Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram story and expressed his excitement to see Jennifer Winget in her new show. He wrote, "More power to you @jenniferwinget1 - verdict is already in your favour. Congratulations @jenniferwinget1 So much excitement to see you gurl All our love to you"

Re-sharing the story on her social media handle, Jennifer Winget thanked the Ved actor and wrote, "Coming from you, means so much! Thank you @riteishd"

Look at the story here:

Advertisement

Celebs shower love on Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi

Asha Negi

Sharing the teaser of Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani on her Instagram story, Asha Negi wrote, "Lots of love to my fav boy @karanwahi And the most gorgeous and versatile @jenniferwinger1 This looks gooddd!!!"

Drashti Dhami

The Dill Mill Gayye actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Jenny is back." She also dropped hearts in eye emojis for Karan Wahi and tagged the duo in her post.

Arjit Taneja

Revealing his excitement and landing his best wishes to Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja wrote, "Arre Arre finally!! @karanwahi

About Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

Arriving on SONY LIV, Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani is an upcoming legal courtroom drama starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi in leading roles. The two play lawyers on screen but don't seem to get along in the show. According to the official teaser, Dill Mill Gayye actors Jennifer and Karan are back as a couple, Anushka and Virat in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani.

While Anushka is a strong and witty lawyer who believes in values and principles, Virat portrays a suave and driven lawyer. Although the former works in her dad's law firm, he believes Virat is the rightful hire of his company. The show also has a young intern, played by Reem Sameer, who is navigating her way while harboring a dark secret.

Sharing the teaser on its official social media handle, Sony Liv India captioned it, "Starring Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Reem Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, ‘Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani’ is a riveting courtroom drama that weaves together the lives of these three professionals, exploring moral dilemmas and the choice of the right over easy."

Look at the video here:

For the unversed, Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi are close friends in real life. The two worked together in Dill Mill Gayye and have been BFFs since then. Seeing them opposite each other is no less than a great surprise for fans who wished and anticipated for them to share screens again.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan reunites with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Sanjeev Seth; pens sweet note for her first onscreen father