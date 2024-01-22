Hina Khan reunites with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Sanjeev Seth; pens sweet note for her first onscreen father

Is it even possible for us to miss mentioning Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when talking about actress Hina Khan? The show has been running for years, with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra being the initial leads. The onscreen pair became a huge hit, and the chemistry between Akshara and Naitik is still remembered. Recently, the actress treated fans by sharing a picture with his first onscreen dad, Sanjeev Seth.

Hina Khan shares snap with Sanjeev Seth

Taking to her official social media handle, Hina Khan shared a couple of pictures with Sanjeev Seth. The latter played Vishambhar Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina's on-screen father on the show for 7 years. Giving a glimpse of their sweet reunion, the actress shares a heartfelt note.

She mentioned her happiness about meeting her first on-screen father after 7 years. Besides this, the actress also expressed the inner joy of feeling the fatherly warmth and vibe. Dropping the snaps, Hina Khan wrote, "That fatherly warmth and vibe.. can’t express..It was such a heartfelt moment meeting my first onscreen father after 7 years..Love always @sethsanjeev

Have a look at the post:

In addition to this, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress shared a heartwarming note on her Instagram story upon meeting Sanjeev Seth. She penned, "Annnnnd we met finally, Aftre seven long years..He has always love me like his own..My first onscreen Father..@sethsanjeev It was so so so good to see u last night..#FatherDaughter"

Look at the story:

Fans shower love on Hina Khan and Sanjeev Seth's pictures

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars are seen flashing their smiles in the photos. After Hina Khan dropped the lovely snapshots on social media, fans, in no time, flooded the comment box with their love. One of the fans writes, "Father and daughter ko ek sath dekh kar bahut achha laga... kabhi maa se bhi miliye na please." Another comment reads, "This is the reason I love hina all the time."

For the uninitiated, Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played lead roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 7 years. Later, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi replaced the duo as leads. And as of now, the show has taken another leap. Currently, Samriddhi Shukla and Shezada Dhami are continuing as the main characters.

