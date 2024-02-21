On February 20, the entertainment industry woke up to the sad news of popular actor Rituraj Singh's untimely demise. The actor was a part of Anupamaa, and played the character of a restaurant owner. The 59-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and left for the heavenly abode. Today, Rituraj's last rites are being performed at a crematorium in Jogeshwari West.

Celebrities attend Rituraj Singh's last rites

As we report this, Rituraj Singh's last rites are being carried out in a crematorium in Mumbai. Many celebrities were spotted attending the same to pay their last respect to the phenomenal actor. Nakuul Mehta was seen alongside Singh in two seasons of Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Anupamaa actress Jaswir Kaur, and Gulfam Khan are a few more celebrities who are spotted at Rituraj's last rites.

Producer of Anupamaa on Rituraj Singh's demise

Producer of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi shared his thoughts on the actor's demise. He revealed that he was associated with the late actor for twenty years when he directed him for a show. Later, when Shahi became a producer, he offered powerful roles to Rituraj in his shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.

Mr. Shahi had also revealed that while Rituraj was a part of Anupamaa, he was unwell and took a break from the shot.

Vaquar Shaikh on Rituraj Singh's demise

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vaquar Shaikh who entered Anupamaa as Rituraj Singh's brother stated that surprisingly he didn't share screen space with him yet on the show. However, he was looking forward to the same. He revealed that when the news came to him, he was unable to fathom it and was shocked beyond words. Talking about the atmosphere of Anupamaa, Vaquar revealed that the entire team on the set was disheartened. They also prayed for him on the set of the show.

The Pinkvilla team extends its deepest condolences to Rituraj Singh's family and friends.