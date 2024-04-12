What comes to your mind when you hear the name Raghu Ram? MTV Roadies, right? For the longest time brothers, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman have been associated with the popular reality show. Now, in an interview, Raghu talked about how the show took a toll on his mental health, which also led to his divorce from his former wife, actor Sugandha Garg.

Raghu Ram on why he left Roadies

In the interview with India Today, Raghu Ram shared that he had a conflict with the channel. He said, “I was done. I was fed up. I walked away at the peak of it for two reasons. One was because MTV wanted to make the show a certain way, which I did not agree with. Till 10 seasons, I had pretty much a free hand. But in the 9th-10th seasons, I found myself coming into conflict with MTV, because they wanted a certain populist kind of angle to it.”

Raghu Ram on how the show affected his mental health

In the same interview, Raghu also talked about how the show was responsible for his divorce as it took a mental toll on him. He shared, “The second thing that was happening was, personally, my life was going through a lot of upheavals because of Roadies and because of the surrounding craze. My marriage was suffering. Ultimately, I got divorced.”

For the unversed, Raghu Ram was married to actor Sugandha Garg and after 12 years of marriage, the two divorced in 2016. They remained in cordial terms.

He shared that his mental health as well as his physical health was suffering and he needed to step away. He also mentioned that he never regretted walking away from the show.

Raghu Ram reveals if he wants to return to Roadies

The ex-Roadies judge revealed that the channel asked him and his brother Rajiv to return, but he doesn’t wish to go back. “We were asked, but no, I don’t want to. I haven’t seen Roadies ever since I left. It is not ‘that’ Roadies now. It is a completely different show with the name Roadies on it. The format can be compared more to the voice than to the previous Roadies. When Rajiv and I walked away that day, that show was over. That particular format was over,” revealed Raghu.

Raghu Ram and his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman were judges of the popular show, MTV Roadies for 10 seasons. After them, it was Rannvijay Singha who took the show forward. In the last season, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati were seen as gang leaders, with Sonu Sood as the judge.

