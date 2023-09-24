Yeh Hai Chahatein EXCLUSIVE: Shagun Sharma opens up about reprising scene from SRK-Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Yeh Hai Chahatein is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Kashvi and Arjun's budding romance while Mahima is upset with the same and wants to win back Arjun. In recent episodes, the show featured a sequence that was inspired by the popular movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Remember the rain sequence wherein Rahul and Anjali perform without music? The same sequence was replicated in the show for the lead couple Kashvi and Arjun played by actors Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shagun and quizzed her about the sequence. Read on to learn her response.

Shagun Sharma's first reaction to the sequence

Pinkvilla asked Shagun Sharma her first reaction after learning about replicating the sequence in her show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The actress said, "Well, when I got the screenplay for the sequence, I thought they just mentioned it for a reference, however, when I reached the sets, I came to know that the exact scene was supposed to be replicated. I was definitely nervous as well as extremely excited to perform the scene. Pravisht (Arjun) and I had a brief discussion about the scene and we believed that it is a huge responsibility on our shoulders to reprise the iconic scene from the popular movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We both are diehard SRK fans and we wanted to just live up to the expectations of the writers, makers, and the channel."

Have a look at the sequence from the show

Shagun Sharma on her love for rains

When asked about the experience shooting for the sequence in the rain, Shagun said, "I love water in any form. Be it rivers, lakes, dams, or rain; I just love it, and performing for the scene in rain was quite exciting for me. My experience was very good because I feel, it came out better than what we thought. Rain made it look ten times better".

Shagun Sharma on the output of the scene

The actress said, "We gave our hundred percent and I was quite satisfied to see the results. The team also loved our performances. To top it all, fans of the show also loved the sequence. I got many tags and mentions wherein fans edited our performance alongside the scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which felt extremely nice as we could deliver what we were expected to do".

