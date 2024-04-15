Raghu Ram and his twin brother Rajiv Lakshman judged the popular youth-based show Roadies for several seasons. They were among the most loved judges and viewers loved their unfiltered personality on the show. Today marks a special day for the brothers as the twins celebrate their birthday. They took to social media to share a video that shows them grooving.

The twin brothers took to Instagram to share a video of them and how they plan on celebrating their birthday. Among other special guests, the video also featured their cute little furry friend!

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman celebrate birthday

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman ushered in their birthday in the most positive way, grooving to a viral song. Their better halves are also seen in the video matching steps with them. The fun video reflects the bond the twin brothers share. The video is uploaded with the caption, "It is our birthday, and whatever we say, you gotta do. And we say, "EVERYBODY DANCE NOW!" Celebrating our special twin day with the most special ladies (and puppy Ark) doing an Insta trend that was started by twins, actually."

Raghu also sent birthday wishes to his brother Rajiv by writing, "Big birthday hug @rajivlakshman ! And hugs and thanks to @susanlakshman and @nataliediluccio #Twins #TwinBirthday.”

Watch Raghu and Rajiv’s video here:

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana reshared the video of Raghu and Rajiv on his Instagram story and wished them on birthday. The Article 15 actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir Saabs." Raghu and Rajiv have an interesting connection with the Bollywood actor.

Back when they were judges of Roadies, Ayushmann has come for the audition on one of the seasons. However, he was grilled by the brothers and was not selected. A few years back, the video resurfaced on the internet. The video showed a bespectacled Ayushmann, who was a college student back then, sitting in front of the judges. Ayushmann is seen talking about his merits and why he deserves to be on the show. He mentioned that he brought an entertainment factor with him.

However, Raghu said, “Aapka put on charm, aapka smile, aapka baat karne ka tareeka, it’s not you. I am not interested in your acting. This is a reality show.” For those who do not know, Raghu and Rajiv judged Roadies for 10 seasons. Recently, Raghu talked about his decision to leave the show and how it affected his mental health.

