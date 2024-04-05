Famous actress Rupali Ganguly, the powerhouse of talent, celebrates her 47th birthday today (April 4). Known for impressing the entire nation with her impactful career, Rupali has carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Over the years, the actress' performance evolved and she kept entertaining viewers. Her fanbase kept expanding owing to her acting prowess.

Today as she celebrates her birthday, social media is flooded as fans, colleagues, family, and friends have wished the actress and showered love on her. To celebrate her birthday and honor this day, we have decided to treat her fans. On this special day, let's revisit times when Rupali Ganguly impressed us with her powerful dialogue and impressive dialogue delivery in Anupamaa.

Here are 11 dialogues of Rupali Ganguly's character Anupamaa:

Main ghumu, firu, naachu, gaau, hasu, khelu, baahar jaau, akeli jaau, kisi aur ke sath jaau, jaha jaau, jab jaau, jaise bhi jaau, aapko kya?

Khushiya dena bhagwan ke haath mei hai, aur khush rehna humare haath mei

Mard haat uthaye to chalta hai par auraat agar awaaz uthaye toh baat chub jaati hai

Shaadi ke baad jab ladki sasural jaati haina, pehli baar voh chawal ke kalash ko thokar maarti hai aur voh saare chawal aangan mei bikhar jaate hai. Voh ab pata chala ki voh chawal ka kalash nahi hota, voh uss ladki ke sapno ka kalash hota hai, jisse voh khud thokar maarti hai aur fir apne tute hue sapno pe chalke apne sasural jaati hai

Baat jab sammaan pe aati hai, charitra pe aati hai toh aurat maa kaali ka roop le leti hai. Aur maa kaali bada, chota, apna, paraya, kuch nahi dekhti

Joh rishte takdeer mei nahi hote voh tasvir mein bhi nahi hone chahiye

Jo log dusro ko neecha dikhaane mein uljhe rehte hai na wo khud kabhi unchaiyo tak nahi pohoch paate

Mard ke haath mei toh sirf degree hoti hai, par aurat ke haath mei chimta, belan, jhaadu, dawaai ki parchi, dudh ka hisab, godh mei teen bache, kaandhe par saas-sasur aur pati ke 3 time ke khaane, kapde aur safayi ki zimedaari aur paao mei parampara ki bediya hoti hai

Dusro ke liye jeena hai ye aurat ko to sab sikhate hai, par apne liye bhi jeena hai ye usse khud ko yaad dilana padata hai

Galti ki maafi hoti hain par dhoke ki nahin

Hinsa ka matlab sirf haath uthana nahi hota, aage badne se rokna, roj-roj taane dena, beizzat karna, ghut-ghut kar jeene par majboor karna, ye bhi hinsa hai. Apni patni ke hote hue bhi dusri aurat ke saath sambandh rakhna ye bhi hinsa hai

Ghar baahar se nahin andar se tootta hai. Naav baahar ke toofan se nahi, andar ke ched se doobti hai

As you read these dialogues, we know it must have taken you back to the scenes when she delivered them! Well, that's the influence Rupali Ganguly has on the audience. Fans adore her and love her character Anupama to a great extent and it's very evident as she is shining everywhere.

About Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration:

Taking a break from her busy schedule, Rupali Ganguly traveled to Goa, India. The actress spends a gala time there on this special day with her special people. She is there with her husband, Ashwin K Verma, her son, Rudransh, her brother, Vijay Ganguly, and her mother. The actress shared a glimpse of her midnight celebration on her social media.

Anupama co-actors like Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Nishi Saxena, Mehul Nisar, Kunwar Amar, Sagar Parekh, Muskan Bamne, Jaswir Kaur, Ashlesha Savant and many others wished Rupali.

Watch a glimpse of her birthday celebration:

About Rupali Ganguly's personal life:

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma met while shooting for an advertisement where the actress was essaying the role of a 60-year-old. They started as friends and had a long-distance relationship. She revealed that it was 4th February 2013 that they decided to get married and tied the knot on 6 February 2013.

For the uninformed, Rupali was shooting for her show Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, when she decided to settle down. After getting married, she took a break from her professional life as she embraced motherhood. Rupali and Ashwin embraced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed their son Rudransh.

After taking a break from Television for a few years, Rupali Ganguly made a smashing comeback on Television by playing the lead role in Anupamaa. Rupali's journey in Anupama resonates with many, making her one of the most loved actresses.

More about Rupali Ganguly's professional achievements:

Before Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly had worked in several hit shows and left an indelible impact in the hearts of the audiences with her characters. From playing Sukanya to essaying the celebrated character Monisha Sarabhai, fans still cherish her previous characters.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in numerous popular fictional and non-fictional shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, and more.

Pinkvilla team wishes Rupali Ganguly a very Happy Birthday!

