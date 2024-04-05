How Anupamaa's cast and crew wished lead star Rupali Ganguly on her 47th birthday

Anupamaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her 47th birthday today with her family in Goa. Therefore, the Anupamaa cast sent her heartwarming wishes and showered her with their blessings in the most unique ways. Check here to know how everyone wished her on her big day.

How does the Anupamaa cast and crew wish her on her birthday?

Alpana Buch

The Baa of the show Anupamaa, Alpana Buch, wished her co-star Rupali Ganguly in the most extraordinary style, where she gave her the tag of her 'partner' in all activities. Elaborating on the same, she wrote, "Partners in crime n Partners in cry Partners in laugh n Partners in Chai Since almost 4 years I know you..I know your hardwork, your talent, your insaneness, your stupidity..don't change yourself...be what you are. You have proved that talent can take a pause but cannot vanish. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. God bless you." Responding to this birthday wish, the actress replied, "Thannnkkkkk youuuu my fellow enthu cutlet What would I do without you."

The actress also put a story of her with Rupali on her Instagram account with a caption, “Doesn’t need a caption Happy Birthday,”

Jaswir Kaur

Jaswir essays the role of Devika Mehta, who is the best friend of Anupamaa in the show. Therefore, wishing her best friend, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Janeman" along with a picture of her hugging Rupali tightly. Responding to her story, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress expressed her love, "Babyyyyy I love u my Jassssaaa But I love my Nairuuuu more."

Aashish Mehrotra

In the daily soap Anupamaa, the actor plays the role of Toshu, Anupamaa's elder son. On her birthday, he wished her in the funniest way. The actor wrote, "Selfish Jaao nai wish karna aapko janamdin Aaj poori duniya aapko birthday wish kar rahee… khushi bhi horahee hogee… par aapki yeh nalayak aulaad ko sirf apni padhi hai (Today the whole world will wish you on your birthday but I'm not going to wish you. You must be feeling happy for that. But your this worthless child is being selfish even today)."

The profoundness of the relationship that the two of them share is perfectly portrayed in his post.

Chandani Bhagwanani

Chandani Bhagwanani plays the role of Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter Pakhi, after she stepped into the shoes of Muskan Bamne. Chandani penned down an appreciation post for her on-screen mother Rupali on her 47th birthday. In the post, she also appreciated her for her hard work and receiving her on the sets with so much warmth. Elaborating on it, she wrote, "Happiest birthday to the kindest soul. The first person to welcome me on set and make me feel soo loved and comfortable .. such an amazing and honest actor and a very kind and humble human being. I love you .. @rupaliganguly thankyou for being soo warm and amazing towards me .. you are such a stunner, I haven't seen someone soo loyal towards their work as much as you .. the reason you are the nation's star is very well visible in your work, all your hard work and homework and honesty has and will always pay off."

Further, Chandani wished the 47-year-old actress, calling her 'mummy.' Describing her love for her co-star, she phrased, "I wish the best of the things for you. Many many more years of success .. you deserve all the appreciation and love .. lots of blessings my forever favourite Monisha Sarabhai and now mummy."

Romesh Kalra

The director of Anupamaa, Romesh Kalra, drafted a birthday wish for Rupali Ganguly, recognizing her work. He wrote, "A VERY VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST VERSATILE, TALENTED AND A LOVING ACTOR I HAVE WORKED WITH @rupaliganguly … It's so much fun when we are together…. Have a Great Day Rupali… May God bless you with all the happiness, wisdom and love …It's been more than 4yrs that we have been working together but still it seems so exciting… Your energy and dedication motivates all of us… Keep having the same energy and passion always… LOVE YOU… Have a great day and enjoy to the fullest."

Taking the post on her Instagram feed she thanked the director for this recognition. Quoting in her words, “Thank You so much @romeshkalra for such a lovely birthday wish!”

Nishi Saxena

Nishi plays the part of Dimpy in the fictional show. Today, on the 47th birthday of her co-star, she compiled a hilarious wish, where she wrote, "Rupali Diwas Ki bohot bohot Subh Kaamnaye (Warm wishes to you on Rupali's day) Sending you lots of virtual birthday hugs…May you forever stay as awesome, fun, and childish as you are right now! Happy Birthday"

Acknowledging her wishes, Rupali reposted her post on her feed. Along with it, she commented, "My sweetheart Thank u Happy child."

Abhay Jadhav

Another wish comes from the director of Anupamaa: Namaste America, Abhay Jadhav, who shared a string of pictures with the actress along with a sweet wish, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY RUPALI JI"

Richa Sharma

One more comes from the creative director of the daily soap Anupamaa. She writes a hilarious caption, giving an outline of their strong bond, "Happy birthday to this beautiful wamp of my life."

Responding to the same, Rupali wrote, "do din mein wapas aake torture karoongi (I will torture you more as I'm coming back in two days)."

Aayushman Aman Maheshwari

Nakul of the serial Anupamaa sends a heartwarming wish on Rupali's birthday, captioning his pictures with her from the sets, "Happiest birthday to beautiful @rupaliganguly You are an amazing soul! Stay happy, blessed and full of life." Acknowledging his wishes, Rupali wrote, "Thank u sweetest person."

Mehul Nisar

Mehul, who portrays Bhavesh Joshi's character in the show, sends warm wishes and blessings to Rupali on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Rups..! To one of the most versatile actors and a beautiful human from within..! May the coming year be blessed with lots n lots of love n good health..! Love u lots." Replying to him, the actress wrote, "Thankkk u Bhai."

Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh

Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh, who portrays the character of Tapish in Anupamaa, writes, "Wish you many many happy returns of the day beautiful." He shared a couple of pictures together with the serial's lead actress Rupali. To which the actress responded by saying, "Thank u precious."

Sagar Parekh

Sagar used to play the character of Samar Shah in the show Anupamaa. Today on Rupali's birthday, he took to his Instagram and shared a delightful video of him dancing with her on stage with a beautiful message, "Happiest birthday to you…! Love you tons…! On your day, I pray for your great health and happiness…! You're amazing…thank you for taking care of me like your own…! Love you…! And I miss you too…!"

Gently replying to his post, Rupali wrote, "I love you my sweetheart…I miss u…Thank u."

Shubhi Sharma

Shubhi took to her Instagram to wish Rupali by showering her blessings on her as she wrote, "Happy birthday @rupaliganguly ji Ap hamesha khush raho Bhagawaan apko her buri nazar se bachaye THU THU THU (Happy birthday Rupali Ganguly. You may live happily ever after, May God safeguard you from the evil eye.)." Acknowledging her wishes, Rupali writes, "Thank u Shubhi ji for your blessings." Shubhi previously used to work in Anupamaa.

Muskaan Bamne

The actress who previously played the role of Pakhi greeted Rupali on her birthday along with a picture of her. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma'am." To which Rupali replied very politely, saying, "Thank u my acchha bachcha (good baby)."

Sunny Sadhwani

Sunny plays the part of Vikram in the top-rated fictional show, Anupamaa, and today he posted a lovely wish for his co-star Rupali. Wishing her in the most heartwarming style, he captioned his picture with the 47-year-old actress as, "Happy Birthday @rupaliganguly ji

Aap hamesha aise hi muskurate raho (Keep smiling like this always)."

The birthday wishes for Rupali show that the actress has a big heart and a humble personality, making her a favorite among all.

