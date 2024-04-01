Samridhii Shukla reacts to criticism of similar plots in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Samriddhi Shukla recently answered all the concerns of the fans regarding the similar storylines of the two top-watched shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress gave a fitting response addressing all the complaints of the audience in a recent interview with Bollywood Life.

Samridhii Shulka’s answer to the audience

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Samriddhi Shukla addressed the concerns of her fans regarding the similar storylines of the top two leading shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Giving a fitting answer, she said, "I think all romantic storylines are broadly the same: girl meets boy, falls in love, etc. Take Bollywood or television." With her statement, the actress vividly described the pattern of all love story-based shows.

Following her statement, she said, "What sets a story apart is how the girl's character is, how the boy's nature is, and how they fall in love or don't, or who falls for it first and what challenges they overcome. What are the roadblocks? Career? Family? Social status?" The individual characters of the actors in a daily soap make the show unique and special.

Later in her statement, the Saavi Ki Savaari actress, who is now associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she is essaying the role of Abhira after replacing Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show, said that the exciting part of a story lies in the way the two characters fall for each other. She said, "The treatment of any story makes it worth a watch, and I think eventually in our story too, either of us will fall in love first, and it's fun to see how we will come closer or maybe we won't!"

Parallel plots of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The audience is recently unhappy about the top two shows, GHKPM and YRKKH, running on the same track, as the wedding situations of Abhira-Armaan and Ishaan-Savi hold many similarities. And it's expected that more similarities will arise.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for almost fifteen years now, and the show is seeing the fourth-generation leap, with the story revolving around Abhira and Armaan. Recently, the show was making eyebrow-raising headlines because of the controversial exits of its main leads, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, as they were accused of delaying the shoots.

The online community is really enjoying the new pair because of their amazing chemistry.

