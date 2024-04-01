Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna tied the knot with her boyfriend of thirteen years recently. Chandna and Karan Sharma got married in a grand affair in Jaipur. In a two-day long wedding festivities, the couple had many wedding rituals attended by close ones from the industry and family.

In their first interview with Pinkvilla post their marriage, Surbhi, and Karan shared many details about their relationship, their first meeting, changes post-marriage, and more. Read on to know more.

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna's first meeting

For the first time after their wedding, newlyweds Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. When asked about their very first meeting with each other Karan revealed that he returned from London for a short break in Mumbai. His birthday was approaching and his mother threw him a surprise birthday party. Surbhi's family had shifted to the building and her mother became friends with Karan's mother. His mother invited Mrs Chandna for her son's birthday and also asked her to get Surbhi along for the party.

Take a look at the exclusive interview of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma here:

Karan's reaction to meeting Surbhi

While getting candid about their first impression of each other, Karan and Surbhi both mentioned that Karan noticed the Ishqbaaz actress at the party but tried to play smart and didn't approach her as he wanted to play 'hard-to-get', that’s what the actress recalls.

Surbhi Chandna's first Impression of Karan Sharma

Sharing her side of the story, the Qubool Hai actress revealed that she found Karan extremely decent and well-behaved and was kind of happy receiving his text the next day. She revealed pursuing an MBA along with working in an office. When Karan asked her if she would like to hang out with him, Surbhi agreed. She also added coming out of a relationship a few months before meeting Karan.

A few days later, Karan returned to London and the duo started chatting on video calls. Soon, they started being affected by seeing each other hanging out with other people and realizing their love. After Karan returned to Mumbai, the duo started dating officially.

