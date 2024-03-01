Shaheer Sheikh pens gratitude note as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi completes 8 years

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, the stars of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, received immense praise for their on-screen chemistry. Having debuted in September 2017, the show has now completed 8 years. Recently, Shaheer shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, acknowledging the show's journey.

Gratitude to co-stars and crew:

In his Instagram post, Shaheer expressed gratitude for the memorable experience of working alongside Erica and the actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the crucial role of Dev's mother, Ishwari Tripathi Dixit. While Shaheer and Erica's on-screen pairing as Dev and Sonakshi became iconic, Shaheer emphasized the crucial contribution of Supriya Pilgaonkar, highlighting that her role as Ishwari played a vital role in the show's success.

Shaheer's heartfelt thanks to the makers and fans

Sharing a story on his Instagram, Shaheer Sheikh penned a sweet note expressing gratitude towards the makers of the show. The actor wrote, “It has been 8 years, and what a beautiful journey it has been. Today when I look back, I feel so lucky and honored that I got the opportunity to be a part of this show which is so close to my heart for so many reasons... I found Supriya maa @supriyapilgaonkar, a friend for life @iam eje, and unconditional love from you guys... thank you @mamtayashpatnaik, @yashpatnaikofficial, and @sonytvofficial for conceptualizing and creating this beautiful show. Thank you @durjoydatta for writing this masterpiece. Thank you to all the people who worked on this show and thanks to all the viewers who watched it and showered so much love on us. Thank you.”

About Shaheer Sheikh acting journey:

Shaheer Sheikh's acting journey began with Kya Mast Hai Life, followed by his notable role in Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Soumya Seth, where their chemistry captured audiences' hearts. His role as Arjuna in the acclaimed mythological series Mahabharat marked a breakthrough in his career. Following Mahabharat, Shaheer ventured into Indonesian television before returning to Indian TV with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016, alongside Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Excitingly, Shaheer is set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol in Do Patti.

