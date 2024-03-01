Arjun Bijlani says ‘Miss you mam’ as Dance Deewane judge Madhuri Dixit drops new Instagram reel

Arjun Bijlani has won the hearts of the audience in the first two seasons of Dance Deewane as a host. Known for his on-screen charisma, Arjun is a big fan of the glamorous actress Madhuri Dixit. During the show, he used to flirt with her, making playful attempts to capture her attention.

A fanboy's playful affection for Madhuri Dixit:

Recently, Madhuri Dixit shared a dance video on Instagram, featuring a trending song with the caption, 'Kal raat ki baat.' Arjun Bijlani, who admires the diva constantly, commented, 'Miss you mam.' The video received love from her fans, and other celebrities like Varun Sood, Paras Kahlawat, Anusha Dandekar, and Mouni Roy also reacted to it.

Madhuri looked stunning in an elegant white saree with a frilled pallu and a matching blouse, showcasing intricate sequin work that enhanced its elegance. She accessorized with dangling earrings and rings, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

In an upcoming episode, Madhuri will be revisiting her iconic look from the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She wore the purple saree from the film's song sequence 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana' when making an entrance on the set of Dance Deewane 4. The deep-hued saree featured delicate embroidery and gold zari threadwork with intricate motifs, exuding a majestic charm on the diva.

About Arjun Bijlani’s shows:

Arjun Bijlani made his debut as a host in the first season of Dance Deewane and continued for two seasons before being replaced by Raghav Juyal. Known for his roles in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan; Arjun is currently shooting for his show Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti as the lead actor.

About Dance Deewane Season 4:

Dance Deewane invites dancers of all ages, providing an opportunity for talented individuals across the country. The makers are releasing captivating promos, sparking curiosity. The fourth season, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as judges and Bharti Singh as the host, premiered on February 3 at 9:30 pm and is being aired every Saturday and Sunday. Incidentally, Dance Deewane has now taken the prime slot, replacing Bigg Boss 17.

