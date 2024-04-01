It is popularly believed that a team that works together on a show, shares a professional relationship and their bonds fade away after the show. However, a few cast members make sure to keep their bonds alive even after years of their show's closure. One such team is the cast and crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. While the show wrapped up years ago, the cast of the show often meets each other and enjoys fun reunions.

Shaheer Sheikh's reunion with the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh who played the character of Abir Rajvansh in the show shared a few pictures clicked from their fun re-union night wherein Sheikh was seen reuniting with other key cast members of the show. The director of the show Ashish Srivastav was also a part of the reunion. The picture had actors like Chitrali Gupte who played the character of Parul, Sangita Kapure (Nidhi Rajvansh), Sanjeev Jotangia (Kaushal Rajvansh), and Shaheer Sheikh among others.

Sharing the pictures from the fun night, Chaitrali wrote, "About Last Night #friendship #bond #bff #happiness #grateful #mypeople #friendslikefamily #instagram #instagood"

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's reunion pictures with the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

More about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke started off as a spin-off of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The story revolved around Naira's cousins Mishti and Kuhu. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's then-lead actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan promoted the show and introduced the leads to the audiences. However, soon after the lockdown, the show went off-air after entertaining the viewers for a long time.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also had popular actors like Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora along with Shaheer Sheikh in prominent roles.

