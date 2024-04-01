Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most versatile actors in the TV industry. From pulling off Arjun's character in Mahabharat to playing a romantic lead in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, the actor has come a long way. While his professional life is way too impressive, his personal life often left us in awe and 'aww' as well. Most recently, Shaheer shared a sweet video with his little daughter, and we cannot help but watch it on a loop.

Shaheer Sheikh's heart-melting video with his daughter

Reflecting on his adorable relationship with his little princess daughter, Shaheer Sheikh dropped a short clip on his social media handle. The video shows the two enjoying each other's company, and the father-daughter bond appears to be heartwarming.

The video shows Shaheer and her daughter, Anaya, washing utensils together. Fulfilling his duties as a father, the Mahabharat-fame actor ties her hair and spends fun time with her little bundle of joy. Looking at their quality time and cute moments, Shaheer Sheikh has proved that he is a doting dad to his sweet daughter Anaya. The actor captioned the video, "Videos shot and put together by my #ikigai @ruchikaakapoor."

Watch the video here:

Celebs and fans react

After Shaheer Sheikh shared the video with his social media family, many celebrities reacted. Arjit Taneja and Gautam Rode dropped heart emojis in the comment section. On the other hand, a fan wrote, "Thank you so much Shaheera for this treat with our princess. I really missed her. Please convey my love Kissi, and hug to her." Another comment read, "Like father, like daughter, perfect Dev Dixit in real life too." Further, one of his admirers expressed, "World's best, cutest and loveliest papa, and baby, lots of love."

About Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer's role as Arjun in Mahabharat turned out to be his breakthrough. It not only solidified his status as an actor but also received widespread acclaim. He is recognized for shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Most recently, he ventured into Bollywood and will be seen sharing screens alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film Do Patti.

