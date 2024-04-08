In the times when the television content was dominated by saas-bahu drama, Navya.. Nayi Dhadkan Naye Sawaal came as a breath of fresh air and catered to young audiences. The show was a love story woven into the backdrop of a college romance. The show gave immense fame and recognition to the lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Somya Seth. The show has now completed 13 years and this has left fans feeling a pang of nostalgia.

Fans recall Navya, as show completes 13 years

In the year 2011, Shaheer Sheikh and Somya Seth's Navya aired its first episode. The duo played the characters of Anant Bajpai and Navya Mishra. In no time, the duo captivated the hearts of the viewers as they loved their onscreen chemistry. Many fans also shipped them in real life.

As the show completes 13 years, fans of the show shared beautiful edits recalling their favorite Navya and Anant. Remembering them, a fan wrote, "13 years of comfort show & comfort ship Anant-Navya is still the breath of fresh air even after more than a decade..13 years of softie Anant Bajpai. One of the best characters of Shaheer Sheikh."

Take a look at the beautiful video created by a fan as Navya clocks 13 years:

The story of Navya

The story of Navya revolved around Anand and Navya's love for each other. While they met in college and fell in love, they kept their love affair under wraps because of their conservative families. Anant belonged to a wealthier and powerful family while Navya hailed from a middle-class background.

When the families learned about their affair, they rejected their alliance, only to accept it after some time. Anant and Navya got married, not knowing that the former's grandfather is hell-bent on proving Navya unsuitable for his grandson and the family. Navya and Anant stand firm with each other against all odds and prove their love.

