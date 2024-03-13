Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal warns pitchers before sealing deal with Aman Gupta

The recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 began with a pitch from an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) named Sama. The presentation and offer attracted the sharks. During the process of convincing the pitchers to join hands with them, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta got into a war of words.

Anupam Mittal takes a jibe at Aman Gupta

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, pitchers Pranjhal Sinha, Akshetha Maithri Ashik and Vikram Kumar show up and present their ODR platform, Sama. While explaining their site, they reveal that it is a place which facilitates the resolution of legal disputes online, and where out-of-court settlements are made. The trio talks about their logistics and shows a demo of how their site works. They ask for Rs 1 crore for 1% equity.

Anupam Mittal gets impressed with the pitch and says that it is good to see lawyers on Shark Tank India. Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar go on to make a joint offer for Sama. Amit Jain makes a separate offer. Later, Ritesh Agarwal joins Aman and Namita while Anupam collaborates with Amit.

Take a look at the recent teaser of Shark Tank India 3:

Advertisement

Aman Gupta tries to get the deal and says that he has dealt with and handled big MNCs in the last 14 quarters. So, he will bring that experience to the table apart from everything else. At this point, Anupam takes a dig at Aman and states, “It’s a network effect business. Yeh koi audio, speakers bechne ka dhandha thodi hai? (This isn’t a business of selling audio, speakers?)” Namita asks the pitchers to look for the quality of sharks. Pointing at Anupama, Aman tells the presenters to see who is dealing calmly and who is getting agitated.

Aman, Namita and Ritesh agree to the counter-offer of pitchers. Amit asks the pitchers to think once again and look at all the pros and cons before sealing the deal. Sama founders then request for an all-shark deal but it doesn’t materialize. At last, they go with Aman, Namita and Ritesh. The deal is closed for Rs 1 crore for 1.5% equity. Namita gives a thumbs up to the pitchers’ choice while Aman takes a jibe at Amit and quotes, “Koi bolta hai main tech ka king hun. Oh ho, bura laga unke liye (Someone says he is the tech king. I felt bad for him.)”

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: How pitcher's nerves didn't stop him from sealing the deal