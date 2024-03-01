Banters between Sharks on Shark Tank India 3 are common. Sometimes they disagree over each other's offers for the pitcher or they fight to invest in promising brands -- whatever the reason, the viewers enjoy their fun banters. And in the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, Sharks Amit Jain and Aman Gupta hurled taunts at each other with the former even targeting the latter's brand. Read on to learn about their conversation.

Pitchers introduce their brand

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, pitchers Shreya Bansal and Prateek Kedia were seen introducing their yoga mat brand. They claimed that their mats were non-toxic, eco and pocket-friendly. They addressed the problems they faced initially with yoga products and showcased their products.

While unfolding one mat, the pitcher shared that the first mat he ordered would not unfold. To this, Shark Namita Thapar remarked, “Oh! I absolutely agree.” And he added that the second mat didn’t have a proper grip. Their products and pitch impressed the Sharks. The pitchers asked for Rs 60 lakh for 2 per cent equity in their company.

Shark Ritesh Agarwal praises them for coming barefoot on the show. Anupam Mittal asked the Shark if he does yoga, and Ritesh shared that his wife is a yoga trainer, so he also practices sometimes. Namita Thapar shared that she practices yoga daily and it has changed her life for the better.

Check out glimpses from the Shark Tank India 3 episode here:

Further, the pitchers explained their vision for the brand. Prateek told the Sharks that they were not just after money, “Humein jitni marketing mile utna kam hai. The more we market the sooner our product scales. We are self-taught, and we don’t have any mentor to guide us so we would want to learn from you all and understand your secret sauce to success.”

They also shared that this was the first time they were asking for investment formally. They said, “We had decided that till we don’t cross Rs 1cr revenue per month, we won’t bring in any external party. So after doing the gross, this is the first time we are talking to any investor formally for funding."

Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar made their offer to the pitchers. After their offers, Amit Jain asked the pitchers a few questions. However, Aman Gupta interrupted him and said, “There is no need for technology here".

To this, Amit responded, “Jisko samajh mein nahi aati technology woh aise hi bolte hai. (Those who do not understand technology speak like this)." When Aman hit back saying, “I have a good tech brand bro", Amit taunted him saying, “We wonder how, apni boat pe break lagao. (Hit the break on your boat)."

Pitchers secure four Sharks deal

The pitchers went back with a four-Shark deal. Anupam Mittal offered Rs 90 Lakhs for 4%. Namita revised her original offer and proposed Rs 30 crore valuation. Anupam again revised and came down to 3%. Ritesh Agarwal presented an opportunity to the pitchers to expand by sharing that some of his hotels also have yoga studios. He was ready to deal with both Anupam and Namita's offers. Aman Gupta also came on board. They went back with the double of what they asked for.

