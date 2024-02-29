Shark Tank India 3 – what is the first thought that comes to your mind when you hear this? Interesting pitches, brilliant young minds, or suited entrepreneurs sitting in the judges' panel?

After two successful seasons of Shark Tank India, the show returned for the third time on screens and it is one of the most-watched television shows. It has made terms like entrepreneurship, equity, and investment topics of discussion in every Indian household.

Besides the innovative pitches and brands getting a boost after appearing on the show, there’s another side to the show. Shark Tank India has not only birthed lucrative deals but also elevated the judges into the realm of celebrity CEOs. When the show first aired in December 2021, little did we anticipate the profound impact it would have on transforming ordinary CEOs into household names.

From boardroom to the living room

Gone are the days when CEOs were confined to the corporate corridors, known only to a niche group of business enthusiasts. Shark Tank India has shattered these boundaries, bringing the faces behind big companies into our living rooms.

The show's magic lies in humanizing these leaders, making their journeys relatable, and turning them into figures that ordinary folks can connect with. In fact, in the Indian business sector, Tatas and Ambanis were the only names common folks could associate with when they thought of business tycoons. But today, when talking about industry leaders and big companies in the country, individuals typically mention Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, and Ritesh Agarwal, among others. These names were known only to a handful of people earlier.

CEOs in the limelight

Traditionally, CEOs were synonymous with their corporate brands, operating in the shadows. Shark Tank India, however, has spun a different narrative. It's not just about the business; it's about the person steering the ship. The show has thrust CEOs into the limelight, giving us a peek into their lives beyond the boardroom, creating a cult of personality that extends beyond the corporate realm.

Naturally, individuals today are more curious about their lifestyle, their business, new ventures, personal lives, and more. As a result of their coming to the forefront, their brands are also known to many. While we all knew about the platform Shaadi.com, one of the best matchmaking websites, nobody knew the face and brain behind it. Today, we all know Anupam Mittal and his ventures.

As the Sharks enjoy the limelight, the numbers on their social media have also boosted. In the age of hashtags and likes, Shark Tank India has played a pivotal role in amplifying the CEOs' social media presence. They are influencers in their own right. The surge in their social media following stands testament to their fandom.

The fan craze surrounding the Sharks is nothing short of a phenomenon. Simple dialogues uttered on the show become catchphrases, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. Their interaction with pitchers turns into viral memes. Influencers are collaborating with them. The CEOs have transcended the business sphere, becoming social media icons whose every word is cherished by a fan base.

How the lives of Sharks have altered after the show?

Besides the numbers on social media, and more collaborations and interviews, we believe the Sharks’ lives have also taken a turn. With fame comes scrutiny, and Shark Tank India has subjected its panel of judges to the watchful eye of the media.

Every move and every decision is under the microscope, as these once-behind-the-scenes figures become subjects of public interest. The line between personal and professional life blurs, with media scrutiny becoming an integral part of the newfound status of celebrity.

A case in point is when Peyush Bansal had second thoughts about returning to the show after the first season. According to an old report of ETimes, the entrepreneur had said, “The only reason that I wasn’t keen on coming back was there’s too much fan following. I truly believe in ‘all glory is fleeting’ and didn’t want a life like this. I want a normal life, for me and my son, who’s just 2.5 years old. But at the same time, the spark that I see in the eyes of people made me finally relent.”

Last year, the Sharks also appeared on the popular comedy show of television - The Kapil Sharma Show. Peyush Bansal refrained from going for his wish of privacy.

Dreaming Big: The next wave of entrepreneurs

As Shark Tank India continues to captivate audiences, a new wave of dreamers has emerged. Ordinary individuals now harbor aspirations of becoming the next Anupam Mittal or Vineeta Singh, envisioning themselves as pitchers on the much sought Shark Tank India stage. The show has sparked a collective dream of entrepreneurship among the youth. While not dreaming about their entrepreneurial journey, they are digging up and polishing their knowledge of finance.

In conclusion, Shark Tank India isn't just a show; it's a phenomenon that has redefined our perception of CEOs. It has taken them from the boardroom to the living room, from corporate obscurity to celebrity status. As the show continues to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, it's clear that the era of celebrity CEOs is here to stay as we are confident Shark Tank India will be renewed for next seasons.

