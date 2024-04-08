Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta is best known for her wise investments and advice to young entrepreneurs this season. One of the leading individuals in the financial sector, Radhika Gupta is an advocate of working mothers and often speaks about balancing motherhood and professional lives. Now, in her recent post, the Shark shared a Monday motivation quote for all working mothers who go through mother’s guilt.

Radhika Gupta shares advice on feeling mom guilt

Radhika Gupta posted a picture of herself with her baby boy in her lap. In the picture, she shared the best advice her mom gave her when it came to dealing with mom’s guilt. It reads “My mom gave me the best piece of advice on motherhood. She told me that no mother is a bad mother. You can be poor, rich, educated, uneducated, working, not working, but not a bad mother. By definition, a woman goes through a second birth to have a child. No mother wants less than the best for her child. Stop telling yourself that you are a bad mother.”

Check out Radhika Gupta’s post below:

The photo was uploaded with the caption, “If you are ever feeling mom guilt because you’re stuck at work too long or took on a new project or even just took out time for yourself while managing a child… remember this!”

She also talked about how women are judged for whatever they do, so they should not feel guilty. She said, “Whether you join work early, or take a break, you will be judged. Whenever I go to an event, I would be asked who is looking after the baby. I think the judgment is tremendous. I know that my son is my joy and I’m doing the best for him. We just have to drown out what the world says.” Well, this is some solid advice from Gupta for all the women out there.

For the unversed, Radhika Gupta embraced motherhood at the age of 39, and in June 2024, the little one, Remy Gupta Moniz will turn two. She was often seen with the baby shark on the sets of Shark Tank India 3.

Radhika Gupta, one of the most prominent figures in the Indian finance sector is the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She was seen joining the judges panel on Shark Tank India 3 along with other new judges; Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal and Ronnie Screwvala,

ALSO READ: Vineeta Singh shares video on World Health Day; says, ‘Let’s be kinder to our mind & body’