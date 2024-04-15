Shark Tank India has given a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs to put forward their best and most innovative ideas for the judges to invest in their brands. Besides providing quality content through various interesting pitches, the show offers entertainment through exchanges between the judges.

The sharks have gained huge fan bases on social media and to keep their admirers entertained, they keep dropping engaging posts. Vineeta Singh, who has been part of the show since its inception recently shared a humorous reel in collaboration with the host of Shark Tank India 3, Rahul Dua. She has addressed all those who make fun of her long hands through the video.

Vineeta Singh and Rahul Dua’s funny reel

Vineeta Singh and Rahul Dua dropped a collaborative post on their official Instagram handles. The clip begins with Rahul reading out a meme from social media for Vineeta. He says, “Yeh dekho, kitna funny meme hai. Vineeta ke haath itne lambe hain ki woh kanoon hai (Look at this, such a funny meme. Vineeta’s hands are so long that she is actually law).”

Vineeta doesn’t acknowledge Rahul’s joke and goes on to fulminate by stating, “Hahaha. So original. Season 1 se sunti aarhi hun, Vineeta ke haath itne chalte hain, Vineeta ke haath itne lambe hain. Pata hai kitna mushkil hota hai ek working woman hona? Haath ke peeche padh gaye ho. Kuch toh better joke socho aap (I have been hearing it since season 1, Vineeta's hands keep on moving, Vineeta has long hands. Do you realize how difficult it is for a working woman? You are just after my hands. Try coming up with some better joke).”

Rahul nods in fear at whatever Vineeta says. The video takes a hilarious turn when Rahul asks Vineeta if she has something to drink and she extends her long hand to bring a coffee cup from the sets of Shark Tank India.

The caption of the post reads, “Bhagwaan jaane duniya chotti hai ya Vineeta k haath lambe hain! (God knows if the world is small or Vineeta’s hands are long!)”

Take a look at Vineeta Singh’s Instagram reel with Rahul Dua:

About Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh owns Sugar Cosmetics jointly with her husband, Kaushik Mukherjee. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and are parents to two kids- Vikrant and Ranveer. The entrepreneur made it to the list of Forbes India W-power women achievers in 2021.

Vineeta came into the limelight after appearing as the judge on Shark Tank India 1 in 2021. She is famous for her sharp business acumen. Along with her, the first season’s roster of sharks included Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Peyush Bansal.

Shark Tank India 3, which began streaming on the SonyLIV app on Jan 22, 2024, introduced six new judges to the existing panel. The newcomers are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Nakuul Mehta reacts to CSK’s win against MI: ‘MSD & Wankhede is the SRK Kajol of Cricket’