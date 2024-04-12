Even after the conclusion of Season 3, Shark Tank India continues to captivate the viewers' attention. The show has always made headlines due to its interesting pitches and business stories. P-TAL, a luxury brassware brand was featured in the latest season of the show. The brand has shared a heartwarming video expressing gratitude to the five sharks that invested in it.

How did P-TAL express gratitude to the sharks?

Taking it to their Instagram handle, the brand uploaded a video with a heartfelt message for all five sharks including Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain who invested in the brand.

The brand wrote in the caption, “We are sending the cheques back to all the 5 sharks from Shark Tank India who invested in us. All the 5 sharks in our panel (Aman, Anupam, Amit, Namita, Vineeta) had agreed to put in: ₹20L each at 0.64% equity, Experience, expertise and time, Network and connects with relevant helpful individuals. When we went to our artisans and shared this with them, they got overjoyed and had tears of happiness in their eyes.”



The caption continued, “To express their gratitude, we are sending a cheque on their behalf to each of the 5 sharks, paying them: Love, Respect, Blessings. And a P-TAL product especially handcrafted by them. Afterall, this truly is the wealth that our artisans possess! We are extremely grateful to Shark Tank India, the sharks, our team and all of you for always supporting us.”

Artisans thanked the investors

In the video, artisans from Punjab thanked the investors for believing in their craft. They were happy to see their work on TV. They expressed gratitude in the most beautiful way.

As soon as the brand posted the video, people flooded the comment section with appreciation. One user wrote, “This is one of the most creative and wholesome reel I have come across. 'The Bank of Blessings' aah.” Another user commented, “This is probably the most touching video on the internet after a long long time.”

Brassware brand’s pitch on Shark Tank India 3

On Shark Tank, the three founders of the brassware brand pitched their business and caught the interest of all five sharks including Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain.

Initially, they asked for Rs 50 lakh for 1 percent equity, they eventually accepted a lower valuation but secured double the amount they asked for. Anupam suggested, "Paisa aur lelo (Take more money)" as Vineeta offered a deal of Rs 1 crore for 3.2 percent equity.

