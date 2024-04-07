Vineeta Singh has been on Shark Tank India since the show started. She's a successful businesswoman who has invested in startups and helps entrepreneurs grow their companies. She often shares advice on social media to help others succeed in business. She has now shared an inspiring video on the occasion of World Health Day.

Vineeta Singh shares a video on the World Health Day

Taking it to her Instagram handle, the shark shared a video on World Health Day focusing on the importance of health. She mentioned what her father taught her in the clip. She wrote in the caption, “This #worldhealthday let’s be kinder to our mind & body.” In the video, she compiled her workout videos and her time in the office and wrote, “Entrepreneurship is a health hazard. Long hours, mental stress, financial distress, loneliness. So I keep going back to what my dad taught me: Health is the real wealth, never take it for granted!”

Fan reactions

As soon as Vineeta Singh posted the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed how she inspires them. One user wrote, “Totally agree, being an entrepreneur is not easy. It comes with many highs and lows and there are days when we are almost working 24/7. Taking care of your health should be one's priority.” Another user commented, “You are an inspiration, I am glad I got to work with you! Thank you and keep inspiring @vineetasng you are amazing.”

More about Vineeta Singh

Vineeta, one of the sharks of Shark Tank India is an entrepreneur, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics. In the third season of Shark Tank India, Vineeta Singh has invested in multiple startups. Whether investing alone or collaborating with fellow Sharks on the show, she ensures that profitable deals are secured. She has been a part of the show since its beginning.

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India started on January 22, introducing six new judges alongside the panel from the previous season. The new Sharks are Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have made appearances in previous seasons.

