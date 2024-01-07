Sheezan Khan on why he didn't drop post on Tunisha Sharma's death anniversary: 'They made me sign a paper'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sheezan Khan was recently discharged from the hospital after being admitted for a long period. The actor had also turned heads for stepping back from his show Chand Jalne Laga. The Tara from Satara actor quit the show within weeks as he wasn't happy with the graph of his character.

Now, the actor is yet again making headlines for a major revelation on his social media platform.

Sheezan Khan reasons why didn't make a post on Tunisha Sharma's death anniversary

December 24, 2023, marked late actor Tunisha Sharma's first death anniversary. The actress died by suicide exactly a year ago on the sets of Alibaba Daastan-e-Kabul inside good friend and co-actor Sheezan Khan's make-up room. The tragic incident was the talk of the town. Sharma's mother lodged an abetment to suicide case on Khan and he was arrested the same day.

As the actress' death completed a month, Khan didn't post anything on social media. And now when he did a Q&A session with his fans, one user asked him why he did not make a post on Sharma's death anniversary. The actor responded to the same and wrote, "The reason why I didn't upload anything on these days is because the other party had made me sign a paper in court saying I can t upload any of her pictures or take her name anywhere publicly! And after this, I won't discuss this in the future!"

Have a look at Sheezan Khan's Instagram story

Sheezan Khan was under arrest for 70 days on the charges of abetment to suicide. The actor was arrested on December 24 and was released on bail on March 5, 2023. In a few interviews, Khan had expressed facing trauma after being bailed out of the jail.

During this tiring time, Sheezan's mother and two sisters Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz fought rigorously for his release.

Sheezan Khan after getting bail

After getting released from jail, Sheezan took a break for some time and bounced back stronger with his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor made his fiction comeback with Chand Jalne Laga, however, he quit the show soon after joining the same.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

