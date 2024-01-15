Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan reveals no one from Tunisha Sharma's side attends court hearings

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sheezan Khan gained mainstream recognition owing to his performance in the periodical drama Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The young actor created headlines after being booked in the suicide case of his Alibaba co-star, Tunisha Sharma. He spent almost 70 days behind bars and stepped out of the prison on March 4, 2023, after being granted bail from the local court.

It has been more than 10 months since the Alibaba star was released from Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. Following his release, Sheezan took a short break from his acting career. He is consistently making efforts to rebuild his career after facing the tough phase. The actor made a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga but quit the show soon afterward. In a recent interview, Sheezan Khan opened up about the hardships he endured and revealed some honest truths.

Sheezan Khan on attending Tunisha Sharma's suicide case hearings

A couple of days ago, Sheezan Khan appeared on Siddharth Kannan's talk show and revealed various things to the audience. During his conversation with the host, the young actor opened up about the impact of the tragic incident on his mother's mental well-being. He said, "Whenever I have my court hearings, she is scared like anything. However, I go and will continue to attend the hearings."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame added, "I go by myself, but nobody from their (Tunisha's) party comes to the court. I go in my every hearing. Sometimes, their lawyer doesn't appear, and we end up sitting the entire day till 4 to 5 PM in the high court as if they are not interested. The fight for truth has become so dull for them."

Sheezan Khan reveals he can't share Tunisha Sharma's picture

In further discussion, Siddharth Kannan asked Sheezan Khan, "You were not able to write a death anniversary post for her because you might have signed a few papers!" Giving a reply, Khan agreed and commented, "Yes, they made me do it. Because they thought I wanted sympathy and fame. Now? So, they made me sign a paper that I can't take the name nor I can upload a picture anywhere."

Siddharth Kannan further asked him whether he ended up feeling suffocated. Sheezan replied, "It's fine What to say? What can a person say at this point?." The actor shared that he would express feelings and sentiments to himself through his poetries and shayaris. Sheezan explained, "I have my shayaris and poetries which I have written that I might share some time."

Continuing the conversation, the host asked him if they still are doing something. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame revealed, "It keeps going on. You have made us feel like we cannot celebrate any happiness as if we don't have any right. It was my brother's birthday on 25th December, and I was unable to share anything about it. So, that words irritate me now, and you are celebrating even your pet dog's birthday. So, why my family and I are being excluded from living a normal life now?"

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

