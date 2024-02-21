Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and mental health

Sheezan Khan is popularly known for his stint in TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul. The actor had a rough patch in his life and career when he was arrested in co-actress Tunisha Sharma's death case. After spending over seventy days in police custody, Sheezan returned to normal life and started his life afresh.

In a podcast interview with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's co-contestant Soundus Moufakir, Sheezan shared details about healing after a traumatic past and getting back to the entertainment world. In the fun chat, he also talked about the actress he feels is over-rated.

Sheezan Khan on taking mental health treatment

In the conversation with Moufakir, when asked about the moment Sheezan Khan decided to seek professional help for his mental health, the Tara From Satara actor revealed that it wasn't him but his family who decided to seek medical treatment for his mental health as he was in a denial and believed he was fine. However, when he met his family doctor and he asked about his well-being, he broke down.

Sheezan said, "My doctor asked me 'How are you?' I had answered this several times to others with a lot of conviction and I would say 'I'm fine'. However, two minutes into the conversation with the doctor, I started to cry. I was sobbing my eyes out."

Have a look at Sheezan Khan and Soundus Moufakir's fun reel on Instagram:

Sheezan Khan on people not understanding the gravity of depression

The Jodha Akbar actor mentioned that the term 'depression' is very loosely used in today's times and people don't understand its intensity. He stated that people use the term when they go through a break-up which shouldn't be the case. He said, "Every teenager is depressed these days. Everybody is having anxiety issues. It has become a bloody joke. I feel like slapping them. A fight with your friend is not depression, break-up is not depression, not getting what you want is not depression."

When asked how much time one takes to feel better post-therapy sessions, Sheezan stated that it depends and varies from person to person. However, admitting your disturbed mental health and willpower to get better is something that can help a person recover faster.

He added, "You need to have that thing that you need to get better and get out of that mental space. No doctor or medicines would help you if you, yourself don't want to help yourself. I've read this in a book and this has been told multiple times that nobody can make you happy. It should come from within. It is nobody's job or responsibility to make you happy; you have to do it and I've done that."

Sheezan Khan names an over-rated actress

In a fun rapid-fire session in the interview, Khan was asked about an over-rated actress. After giving it a thought, he took Rashmika Mandana's name. When asked about an actress with whom his chemistry would be nice, he names Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Sheezan Khan on fitness

Sheezan mentioned that for him fitness is a passion and religiously follows it. He also stated that in an industry where one is supposed to work round the clock, fitness is important and the added advantage is that it helps make you look good. He also mentioned following a proper diet along with his workouts. The Pavitra Bharose Ka Safar actor stated that he never hired a nutritionist and always used his knowledge for diets.

Sheezan Khan on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When asked about one director Khan would love to work with, he named Sanjay Leela Bhansali and expressed his admiration for the kind of movies that Bhansali has created. He mentioned that he wouldn't mind working for free for him. He said, "Bolege na ke raat ko tereko pure set ka jhaadu maarna hai, mai karuga phir bhi." (Even if he asks me to clean the sets, I'll agree to work with him."

Sheezan Khan emphasizes saving money and side business

In the conversation, Sheezan Khan emphasized that everyone should work towards saving money for future use. He also mentioned that people should have multiple income sources, especially if they belong to an uncertain industry like showbiz.

He stated that the food business would never go out of fashion as people will never stop eating food. Food is consumed when one is sad and even when one is happy. He revealed that he would love to open a restaurant in the future.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

