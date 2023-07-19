EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shafaq Naaz opens up on how brother Sheezan Khan's controversy affected their lives

Shafaq Naaz is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world and has a massive fan followers. The actress and her family have been in the news for a while now owing to their personal life hardships and professional life. Shafaq's brother, Sheezan Khan, made headlines in early 2023 when he was arrested in December 2022 in connection with Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. After nearly 70 days in jail, he was granted bail in March 2023. During this tough time, Sheezan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, along with their mother Kehekshan, provided unwavering support to him and faced numerous difficulties. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shafaq Naaz spoke about the hardships they faced during that time.

Shafaq Naaz talks about Sheezan's controversy:

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shafaq Naaz opened up about how her brother Sheezan Khan's controversy affected their lives. She revealed, "It affected us emotionally and mentally. Speaking about our careers, my brother is doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and my sister is in Bigg Boss OTT 2. So when God gives you a tough time, He also gives you good times. When you're suffering, only God can help you to get through it, and no one else is capable of removing a person from a tough situation. But yes, it took us a lot of time, and we don't really talk about that. Whatever happened, happened; it is all in the past. It is better to move forward, see the light at the end of the tunnel, and keep walking towards that light.

The Mahabharata actress continued, "But yes, that time was very, very difficult for all of us. We were not able to think about what to do and what not to do. Every day brought new challenges, and we were struggling with one thing or the other. We were together, supporting each other, and giving each other strength, so I think that matters a lot during tough times. The three of us were giving strength to each other."

While discussing her younger sibling Ahaan, Shafaq revealed how challenging it was to make him understand the situation. She shared, "It was very difficult to make him understand. He used to ask every day, 'When is Sheezan coming back?' and we had no answer to give him. He used to roam with Sheezan's photo, and we didn't know how to make him understand the situation because even we didn't have answers. He was very disturbed in that whole phase and he just kept praying."

About Sheezan Khan's controversy:

Following the tragic suicide of his co-actor and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma on December 24, 2022, Sheezan Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police the next day. Tunisha committed suicide on the set of their show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother, filed a report against Sheezan, accusing him of allegedly being involved in her daughter's suicide. However, after spending nearly 70 days in custody, Sheezan was granted bail by a local court in Maharashtra on March 4.

