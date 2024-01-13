Sheezan Khan recalls time when he was booked in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case; reveals his father didn't call

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sheezan Khan rose to fame after portraying the lead role in the periodical drama Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. It was December 2022 when Sheezan was all over the news in connection with the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. After being behind bars for almost 70 days, the actor was granted bail by a local court on March 4, 2023. However, in this tough phase, he claims that very few people stood with him and his family.

Sheezan Khan reveals his father didn't call:

Sheezan Khan recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and spoke about the challenging phase of his life. While talking to him, the actor revealed that during those days, his father didn't connect with his family and asked them about his well-being. Sheezan mentioned that many people were not concerned about him and his family, including his father.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shared, "Even my father had not come. He's alive, and still, he never came, so how will I expect anything from others? He is still alive and well, living in Kota, Rajasthan. That guy never came. So when you are hurt at this level, then you don't care what unknown people did to you. He is there living his life with his first wife, children, and grandchildren."

When Siddharth asked Sheezan whether his father was in touch with him, the actor answered, "No." Further, Sheezan revealed, "He left us when I think I must have been 8 or 9 years old." He shared with Siddharth that in the past 21 years, he has not been connected to his father but knows where he lives.

Sheezan added, "He has his own house. We don't have our own house, but we will work for that." When asked if he ever tried reaching out to his father, Sheezan revealed, "I tried once because there were many issues in the documents as everywhere father's certificates are required. So Mom and I went to Rajasthan to end everything on paper that 'we don't live together.' I met him for that last time."

Speaking more about it, Sheezan disclosed how he didn't feel any connection to his father. He said, "That day when I met him, I didn't feel anything. I can't feel that love. I met him in 2013 (when he was 19-20 years old)." Sheezan shared how his father tried to hug him and kiss him, but he stopped him as he didn't feel any connection or love.

Sheezan elaborated how relationships are not for namesake, but one has to work towards the relationship. The Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor also mentioned that he met his father's first wife and children when he was a kid. He even revealed how his stepmother ill-treated him when he was 6-7 years old. Sheezan added how his mother fulfilled all the duties and never made him feel the absence of his father.

The actor even revealed that he went to watch the Animal movie with his friend and didn't get emotional or feel anything because he couldn't relate to the son's love for his father in the film.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

