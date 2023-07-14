Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheezan Khan opens up on regaining lost confidence

Sheezan Khan, known for his performances, is ready to captivate viewers with his participation in the thrilling reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor had faced controversy due to allegations of abetting the suicide of his former girlfriend and co-actress, Tunisha Sharma (20). As a result, Khan spent two months in jail before being granted bail by the Vasai court on March 4. Recently, after completing his shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, he shared an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, discussing his experiences and the impact they have had on his life. Read to know:

Sheezan Khan on regaining his lost confidence

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Sheezan Khan shared, "I am extremely grateful for making the decision to participate in this show. It has been a transformative experience for me, as I was feeling lost and lacked confidence in myself. Through this show, I have regained my self-assurance, realizing that no one knows me better than I know myself. Gaining confidence is like winning half the battle because it changes your perspective and allows you to believe in your abilities. Each stunt I performed has had a profound impact on me, altering me in some way. When I failed, I analyzed what went wrong, and when I succeeded, I discovered my strengths. This process has enabled me to explore and rediscover the qualities within myself that make me unique and capable. Indeed, I have found myself."

Watch the conversation with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants here:

Sheezan on his experience of working with Rohit Shetty

"During the moments of performing the stunts, fear, and anxiety tend to overwhelm me. However, our mentor (Rohit Shetty) has been a constant source of support, guiding us through every step of the way. Regardless of how daring or dangerous the stunt is, he has a way of explaining it that instills confidence in us, making us believe that we can overcome it. There have been instances where I've become overwhelmed during a stunt, and he has taken a break from his hosting duties to come and reassure me. I have come to understand that if I attentively listen to his words, it significantly contributes to the success of my stunt. He has been an exceptional mentor and a tremendous source of motivation for all of us," said Sheezan Khan.

Sheezan Khan on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Talking about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Sheezan Khan asserted, "Participating in this show has been a completely new and unparalleled experience for me. While life presents us with challenges every day, here, the challenges are adventurous in nature. It is only when we step out of our comfort zones that we truly discover the value of real-world experiences."

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The reality show will see Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Soundous Moufakir, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur and Nyrra Banerji competing with each other. The Rohit Shetty show hits the small screen from July 15 onwards.

