Sheezan Khan on spending last day of 2023 in hospital; 'That makes my second destination New Year'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Sheezan Khan made headlines when he decided to leave Chand Jalne Laga just weeks after joining the show. The actor explained that his character's development had come to a standstill and he felt like any other character on the show. Unfortunately, after leaving the show, he encountered health problems and had to be hospitalized.

Sheezan spent New Year's Eve in the hospital. For the uninitiated, Khan spent last year's New Year's Eve behind bars after being arrested in Tunisha Sharma's death case.

Sheezan Khan opens up on his health issues

Sheezan Khan took to Instagram and wrote a long note on how he welcomed the new years in the hospital while he was stuck elsewhere last year. He mentioned how difficult it has been for him to cope with his health and how severely ill he got. He thanked the Hospital authorities and expressed his zeal as he returned home after spending a week in the hospital.

Have a look at Sheezan Khan's post about his health

Taking to Instagram, Sheezan wrote, "So today after almost 20 days of being unwell and being Hospitalised for 7 days.. never in my life my health gotten so bad that it made me almost impossible to drink water eat food or to even breathe! Spent my new year’s eve at the hospital! That makes my second Destination New Year."

He added, "Although I wanted to be home for new years with my family but fate had other plans! Moreover i was my family all This Time!! Medicine started working pretty late i guess! But my family and my truly loved ones kept me happy and alive! Thank you everyone for your support and unconditional love which i have earned in this lifetime! Most importantly thank you our Family Doctor Jinendra Jain at @wockhardthospitalsmiraroad for treating me well.. #SHUKAR #SABR #thankyou #SK

Ps- Lets Get Back To Life!"

Sheezan Khan in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sheezan Khan was roped in for Khatron Ke Khialdi 13 months after he got bailed out. The actor faced his fears in the show and performed brilliantly. However, he had to leave the show midway due to health reasons.