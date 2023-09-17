Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheezan Khan discusses Shiv Thakare-Aishwarya Sharma not being evicted

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 makers have hooked the attention of the audience to its intriguing concept and spine-chilling stuints. From creepy animal stunts to goosebump-raising height, water and electricity stunts, the show has introduced unique stunts in the 13th season for the daredevil performers. These celeb participants are leaving no stone unturned to face their phobias and perform the stunts. The viewers are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite celebrity perform gruesome stunts and face their fears.

Sheezan discusses Shiv and Aishwarya not being evicted:

While recently, it was seen that Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous Moufakir were pitted against each other in an elimination stunt. While Soundous performed it well, Aishwarya aborted the stunt. However, no elimination was announced and thus Aishwarya was saved. Earlier, too Shiv Thakare lost an elimination stunt and he was saved as host Rohit Shetty announced no eviction. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Sheezan Khan was asked whether Shiv Thakare and Aishwarya Sharma faced no eviction because they were popular faces on the channel. Replying to this question, he said, "Could be."

Watch Sheezan Khan's video here-

Flashback of Aishwarya Sharma's elimination stunt:

Speaking about Aishwarya's elimination stunt, the actress and Soundous Moufakir were pitted against each other in an adventurous elimination stunt. In the stunt, Aishwarya Sharma and Soundous had to swim underwater holding onto a platform and taking out one flag at a time of the 10 given flags, come out of the water and keep the flag outside. The catch was that the platform would be on fire. Soundous goes to perform first and collects many flags. Aishwarya goes next to perform. She goes inside the water. She brings one flag and then makes several attempts. Host Rohit Shetty tells her to stay calm. All the contestants encouraged her to continue. After bringing in a few more flags, Aishwarya says she is unable to control her breathing and aborts her stunt. However, after schooling her for aborting the stunt, Rohit Shetty announces no elimination.

Recently, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi entered as challengers in the show to compete against the contestants.

To get more updates about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi, Mr Faisu & Hina Khan enter as challengers on Rohit Shetty’s show