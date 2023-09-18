Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sheezan Khan shares experience of revealing vulnerability on the show

Popular actor Sheezan Khan has been one of the most talked about contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. From the moment he participated to his emotional breakdowns during the stunt, the actor has been making headlines and is hailed for his perfomance. For those who don't know, after performing a cage stunt, Sheezan broke down in tears as his past flashbacks of being in jail appeared before him. Sheezan recently got chatty with Pinkvilla and spoke about his experience of being vulnerable in the show.

Sheezan Khan shares experience of revealing vulnerability:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sheezan Khan opened up about getting vulnerable after performing a stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He was asked whether the nature of those tasks reminded him of his recent life experiences. Speaking about the same, Sheezan shared, "It was not planned. It was very momentary, I'll be very honest. I was in the stunt that cage one and I just felt overwhelmed because of certain things and tears just came out. I have learned one thing if emotions are coming out of you, you shouldn't hold them back. You should just not care about what anybody is going to think about it. You should be in your own good space."

Watch Sheezan Khan's video here-

The Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul fame continued, "I felt a little bad at that moment thinking 'Why am I crying?' but then I was like 'It's okay if you cry. Strong men can cry too.' I don't understand that very thing that 'If you are a man, you cannot cry' Come on man, you can."

Details about his stunt when he emotionally broke down:

Speaking about the stunt, Sheezan Khan was supposed to lie down on the bed of ice in a box and were tied with chains. There were three locks and six keys tied on the cage wires. He was asked not to remove one key and try unlocking it. He has to remove all the keys and then try to unlock the locks. However, the twist here was that the keys had current in them. After finishing the task, Sheezan breaks down in tears and feels claustrophobic. While crying, Sheezan shares, "While performing the task in the cage, I felt slightly claustrophobic. I was getting past four-five months flashes before me. These flashes hit me in such claustrophobic places. So that triggered me otherwise I am fine."

