Sheezan Khan is known for his performances in various shows. The actor was unwell recently but now is well on his way to recovery. The Tara From Satara actor knows exactly how to keep his fans entertained on social media. Although he has been away from the TV screens for a while, he tries to connect with his fans through Q and A sessions on Instagram.

However, Sheezan is not the one to share anything personal on social media. He feels that there should be some unknown facets of an actor’s life which should be like a mystery to the audience. He feels that it’s an individual’s choice what they want to share on social media.

Sheezan Khan on the importance of exclusivity

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sheezan Khan said, “There are so many actors who show their lives through social media and day-to-day YouTube vlogs. I have never been a fan of all this. I have never brought my personal life to social media. But it’s every individual's choice. This is also someone’s mode of income, but I don’t think I can do it. Because it’s clearly asking people to judge you.”

He further spoke about an interview with Shah Rukh Khan where he said that you should never meet your stars, there should always be some illusion and added, “The more you socialize, the more you lose your exclusivity is what I feel. Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, but it is still working for him so nicely. So I feel they are all smart enough to know what to sell and what to not.”

Sheezan Khan on drawing a line about sharing personal live details on social media

Sheezan, who was a part of Chand Jalne Laga, stressed that people share stuff that they are comfortable with going out in public, but said, “Personally, if I am asked I would know where to draw the line when it comes to my family. What happens at your home should never be out in public. I believe that you can surely give your point of view, but it shouldn’t be harming you later on with the audience's behavior.”

Circling back to Shah Rukh Khan, Sheezan said that he is his idol, and added, “It is commendable how he does it. He makes sure that he is out in public and with his fans too, but still, his personal life is not out there. He is the perfect example if anyone wants to become a star but I also feel he's the last of stars.”

Sheezan Khan post Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul

After his controversial exit from Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul, Sheezan took a break before bouncing back in style with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. His performance was liked by the viewers. Soon after the finale, Khan underwent a makeover and cut his hair short. His new looks got praise from his fans. He made a comeback to the fiction genre with Chand Jalne Laga, however, he stepped back from the show as he was not satisfied with the character graph.

He also bagged the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi. However, because of his ill health, he had to let go of the opportunity.

Khan is known for his performances in shows like Nazar 2, Tara From Satara, Jodha Akhbar, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, Kabul, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 among others.

