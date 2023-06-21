Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Contestants list, premiere date, when and where to watch the Rohit Shetty show

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 has been eagerly anticipated by fans, who can't wait to witness their favorite celebrity contestants take on grueling and intense stunts. As the contestants are busy shooting for the adrenaline-pumping reality show in Cape Town, South Africa, they are providing regular updates to their digital family on their social media handles. The core concept of Khatron Ke Khiladi revolves around celebrity contestants pushing their limits by performing action-packed stunts that are bound to send shivers down one's spine. Each contestant must confront their deepest phobias and strive to complete the tasks assigned by the show's host, the renowned Rohit Shetty, who guides them through each nerve-wracking stunt.

After performing numerous intense and often gruesome stunts, only the strongest contestant emerges as the winner of the season, earning not only the coveted trophy but also a substantial cash prize. Rohit Shetty motivates and inspires the celebrity participants to break free from their limitations and embrace a limitless mindset. With 12 successful seasons behind them, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi are ready to once again captivate audiences with the upcoming thirteenth season. The show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a thrilling and entertaining experience. Several top-notch personalities from different walks of life have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Here's a list of confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Daisy Shah:

Popular Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, renowned for her roles in successful movies like Jai Ho, Hate Story 3, and Race 3, is gearing up for her television debut. Excitingly, she will be showcasing her action-packed skills on the thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Daisy's appearance in a never-seen-before avatar has generated immense anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting her captivating performance on the show.

Sheezan Khan:

Sheezan Khan, acclaimed for his role in the TV series Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, is set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. He is known for his appearances in popular shows like Jodha Akbar, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Tara From Satara, Nazar 2, and Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. Sheezan gained fame for his portrayal of Ali Baba alongside the late actress Tunisha Sharma. His inclusion in the reality show has garnered excitement among viewers.

Anjum Fakih:

Anjum Fakih is a talented and versatile actress known for her notable work in the television industry. She has showcased her acting prowess in shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Devanshi, and Kundali Bhagya. The actress is all set to unleash her inner khiladi in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Ruhi Chaturvedi:

Ruhi Chaturvedi is a talented actress who has made a mark in the television industry. Best known for her role as Sherlyn in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, Ruhi has impressed viewers with her exceptional acting skills and screen presence. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her perform gruesome stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rohit Bose Roy:

Rohit Bose Roy is another popular and talented actor who has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. With remarkable performances in shows like Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Kkusum, he has captivated audiences with his versatile acting abilities. Rohit's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has left his fans excited, and they are eagerly waiting for him to take on challenges.

Anjali Anand:

Anjali Anand is a talented actress who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Known for her role as Lovely in the popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Anjali has garnered praise for her exceptional acting skills and on-screen presence. Fans are excited to see her in a different avatar, as she brings her charm and versatility to the thrilling show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Arjit Taneja:

Arjit Taneja is a talented actor who has made a significant impact in the television industry. Known for his roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Bahu Begum, Arjit has showcased his versatility and acting prowess. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following has raised the excitement level of his fans with his participation in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Shiv Thakare:

Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up Shiv Thakare needs no lengthy introduction! Shiv has been a reality show star who started his journey with Roadies and is now a part of the Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. With his fearless attitude and competitive spirit, he is ready to take on challenging stunts and showcase his mettle on the show.

Soundous Moufakir:

Soundous Moufakir is a Morrocon model who has appeared in several reality shows such as Roadies X9 and Splitsvilla X4. She has been a part of several music videos and short films. Now, the diva will be seen in a new avatar as she will compete with her co-contestants in spine-chilling stunts.

Nyrraa M Banerji:

Nyrraa M Banerji, a talented actress, has made her mark in the entertainment industry through her notable performances. With appearances in shows like Divya Drishti and Tujhse Hai Raabta, Nyrraa has showcased her acting prowess and versatility. The diva is all set to channel her fearless side as she will be seen performing spine-chilling stunts in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana Gautam:

Archana Gautam, who is a model and politician, rose to fame after participating Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16. Her fun and genuine personality received immense love from fans. With her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana is ready to face the challenges head-on and showcase her resilience and fearlessness on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma:

Aishwarya Sharma, a talented actress, has made her presence felt in the television industry through her remarkable performances. Known for her role in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 generates excitement among fans. With her determination and enthusiasm, she is ready to tackle to perform the stunts and prove her mettle on the show.

Dino James:

Dino James, a renowned rapper and lyricist, has carved a niche for himself in the music industry. Known for his powerful and thought-provoking songs, Dino's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 brings a unique blend of talent and courage to the show. Fans are eager to witness his versatility as he steps out of his comfort zone and takes on the thrilling challenges on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rashmeet Kaur:

Rashmeet Kaur, a talented singer, has made a significant impact in the music industry with her soulful voice and energetic performances. Fans are excited to see Rashmeet's fearless spirit in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as she takes on challenging stunts and displays her versatility beyond singing.

Promos ft. contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Raising the excitement level of the audience, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 are releasing back-to-back promos of the show. These promos feature the contestants of the stunt-based reality show and the host Rohit Shetty.

Premiere date, When and Where to Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

The highly anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, led by the dynamic Rohit Shetty, has finally received its much-awaited launch date. Starting on July 15, 2023, the show will air on Colors every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the thrilling show can also be streamed on the channel's OTT platform, Voot Select. Viewers will have the flexibility to watch the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 at their convenience on Voot. This thrilling show promises a captivating blend of stunts, challenges, and entertainment. As of now, an official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel is still awaited.

