Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Priest asks Lord Rama to meet Sage Agastya

Shrimad Ramayan is heading towards compelling development. This engaging retelling of the epic mythological saga is currently showcasing the journey of Lord Rama while he is in exile. The show features Sujay Reu, and Prachi Bansal, as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. According to the latest promo, Sage Agastya will soon enter the show as Ram is informed about the importance of meeting him.

Lord Rama and Bharata’s emotional meetup

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo of Shrimad Ramayan giving a sneak peek into how the story will unfold in coming episodes. It begins with the priest telling Lord Rama that to succeed in his purpose and fulfill his duty, he needs to meet Sage Agastya. He says that it would not be easy to do that. The priest states, “Rishi Agastya woh deep hain jo Ravana aur uske senapati ko samapt karne ka marg prachlit kar sakte hain (Sage Agastya is that light which can show us the path to destroy Ravana and his commanders).”

The priest later says that he is now really tired and wants to attain salvation. He asks Lord Rama to allow him to put his head on his lap.

The caption of the promo about Kevat Prasang reads, “अपने कर्तव्य और उद्देश्य की पूर्ति के लिए, प्रभु श्री राम को मिलना होगा ऋषि अगस्त्य से| देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (To fulfill his duty and purpose, Lord Shri Ram will have to meet Sage Agastya.Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of Shrimad Ramayan, Bharata reaches Lord Rama and asks for forgiveness. He also reveals to Ram about their father, Dashratha’s death.

It would be interesting to see how the new track in Shrimad Ramayan unfolds with Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Lakshmana’s meeting with Sage Agastya, who even though is short possesses several powers.

Shrimad Ramayan also stars Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Arav Chowdharry, Shilpa Saklani, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. It began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

