Shiv Shakti EXCLUSIVE: Art director Omung Kumar reveals biggest challenge to design mythological show's set

There are several fresh shows that are set to hit the tube and among those, is a mythological series, named, Shiv Shakti: Tap, Tyaag, Taandav. Actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput are playing the titular roles of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. The promos are already out and have created an immense buzz already. Lord Shiva and Sati's love story is eternal, and the audience enjoys reconnecting with the mythology through shows.

Omung on designing Shiv Shakti's set

While the visuals seem appealing to the viewers, a lot goes behind the cameras to create a world of a different era. Art director Omung Kumar has built the set of this mythological show. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the challenges he came across while building the set for Shiv Shakti. He said, "People know that they have seen something like this before. So, the challenge is to make something of your own, which becomes larger than life, and people will follow this for lifelong. That's why while designing the Shiv Shakti's set, the biggest concern was how do I redefine Shiv Ji's sitting 'tapasya' (deep meditation) place, and I redesigned it in a cave, in the biggest mountain ever where Shiv Ji was sitting inside and doing tapasya and how would he look, how would I make the cave in such a believable place that 'Yes, he did exist over here'."

Check out the promos of Shiv Shakti here:

The makers captioned it, "Kaise janmi woh katha jo bani jeevan ka saar? Aa rahi hai shrishti ki pehli prem katha. Dekhiye #Shivshakti, 19th June se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par." Ram Yashvardhan's expressions are convincing as Lord Shiva and the background music of the power drums (damru) are sure to give you goosebumps. Subha justifies her character, and overall, the trailer of this show looks promising.

