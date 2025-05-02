CID Upcoming Twist: Is there a traitor within the team who is trying to kill ACP Pradyuman?

The second season of CID is quite in a buzz because of Parth Samthaan's entry and Shivaji Satam's exit and comeback. The recent episodes have hooked the attention of the audience. As Parth has entered CID as the new ACP, the audience is witnessing his tiff with the CID team. Amidst this, a new promo shows how ACP Ayushmaan warns ACP Pradyuman that one of his team members is a traitor who wants to kill him.

Sony TV uploaded a new promo of CID on their official social media page. In this promo, ACP Ayushmaan warns ACP Pradyuman that a person from his team wants to kill him. ACP Ayushmaan mentions how everyone in the team is a suspect and the target is ACP Pradyuman. The caption of this promo was, "Akhir kaun hai team CID mein gaddar?"

Watch new promo of CID here-

As fans are set to see ACP Pradyuman back in CID, the excitement to watch these episodes is at its peak. After Parth Samthaan was roped in to play the new ACP in CID, the internet was flooded with opinions on his comeback to TV after 5 years. While many loved Parth, the actor was also criticized for replacing a veteran in the show.

Speaking about replacing Shivaji Satam in a successful show like CID, Parth said, "Considering the baggage of this show, considering the weight of this show, it has been running for 20 years; you are not replacing a young character. You are replacing a veteran. That in itself is a big thing. I'm a big fan of his. I love and adore him even more after working with him."

He emphasized that if the audience gives his character some time, they will get used to him and begin to like him after seeing him on screen for a month.

Apart from Parth Samthaan, CID also stars Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, Hrishikesh Pandey and more in lead roles.

