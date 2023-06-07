Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Art Director Omung Kumar REVEALS the theme of Salman Khan hosted show set

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making an immense buzz, and recently, the makers of this reality show announced its premiere date. The contestants are under camera surveillance round the clock and their actions are monitored closely. Popular actors from the entertainment industry are reported to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as contestants. Superstar Salman Khan has confirmed his participation in the digital version of the show as a host, and this has multiplied the excitement level among the audience.

Art director Omung Kumar has been designing the set of Bigg Boss for the past several years, and this year is no different. Kumar has designed the set for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and in this exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the factors that he keeps in mind while designing the set for the digital version.

Omung Kumar on challenges faced while designing Bigg Boss OTT 2's set

"We are up against ourselves only to not repeat anything that we did last year. It has to be different than Bigg Boss Hindi, Bigg Boss Marathi, Bigg Boss Malayalam. Since it's on OTT, a different flavour comes over here, and it's 24*7. The flavour of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is modern and it's nice."

Omung on what he feels about Bigg Boss OTT 2's set

"Bigg Boss OTT 2 is very different than the last time. For now, I can just say that the set is very beautiful, and I will show you'll the look soon."

Omung doesn't restrict himself when it comes to designing sets, and along with Bigg Boss OTT 2, he has also created the set for the mythological series, Shiv Shakti.

Challenges faced while creating a set for a mythological show

"The challenges are that people know that they have seen something like this before. So, the challenge is to make something of your own, which becomes larger than life, and people will follow this for lifelong. That's why while designing the Shiv Shakti's set, the biggest challenge was how do I redefine Shiv Ji's sitting 'tapasya' (deep meditation) place, and I redesigned it in a cave, in the biggest mountain ever where Shiv ji was sitting inside and doing tapasya and how would he look, how would I make the cave in such a believable place that 'Yes, he did exist over here'."

