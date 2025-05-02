Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin POLL: Sai-Virat or Tejaswini-Neil, vote for your favorite couple of the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which premiered on October 5, 2020, has hooked the attention of the audiences since then. Over the years, the show featured three lead pairs that received immense love from the viewers. Be it Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's pair (Sai-Virat), or Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora's pair (Savi-Ishaan), or Bhavika and Hitesh Bharadwaj's pair (Savi-Rajat), or Vaibhavi Hankare and Param Singh's pair (Tejaswini-Neil). These on-screen couples received immense love, so Pinkvilla brings an interesting opportunity to the audience.

Pinkvilla brings a poll for its readers, which gives them a chance to vote for their favorite couple of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The nominations of these polls are Sai-Virat, Savi-Ishaan, Savi-Rajat, and Tejaswini-Neil. Fans have a chance to make their favorite couple win this poll by voting for them now.

As these couples have already entertained viewers, fans can now expect a new on-screen pair: Savi and Neil. Bhavika Sharma, who played Savi, is again cast in the lead role in the show. Along with Neil's wife, Tejaswini, Savi's husband, Rajat, will also die in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

As per the recently released promo, Savi will investigate the cause of Rajat and Tejaswini's deaths. Savi, who is in charge of the investigation, will chase to find the truth about why Rajat and Tejaswini were together. As she solves this puzzle, her relationship with Neil will evolve.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin currently stars Param Singh, Sanam Johar, and Vaibhavi Hankare in the lead roles. After Vaibhavi's exit, Bhavika Sharma will play the lead role opposite Param. The episodes featuring the major twist in the show will air from Monday, May 5.

