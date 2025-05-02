WATCH: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul slams trolls for body-shaming: 'Iss baat ka farak...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul has been a well-known actress in the entertainment industry. Recently, Sana received many comments where trolls bodyshamed her for gaining weight. Now, in a new video, the actress lashed out at these trolls for commenting on her physical features. She explained how many might know what she is going through, and so they shouldn't comment on her looks.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sana Makbul reacted to the bodyshaming comments that she received on her weight. She said, "Hi guys, a lot of you have been telling me that 'Moti dikh rahi hai. Gaal bhar gaye hai.' (I am looking fat. My cheeks are chubby). To be very honest, pehle na iss baat ka farak padta tha but ab farak nahi padta (Earlier, it used to affect me, but now it doesn't affect me)."

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame continued, "Meri body. Mai moti lagu, patli lagu, suki lagu, kandi lagu, like a balloon (It's my body. I can look fat, thin, slim or like a balloon). It's my body. It's my wish how I want to look. I think I look fab. I am fab."

Video of Sana Makbul lashing out at trolls:

Further, Sana mentioned, "And yeah, toh kisi ko question uthaane se pehle, uske baare mei jaaniye. Shayad voh, kuch chiz se guzar rahi ho. Ya fir, some health reasons. Kuch ho. (Before raising a question, know that person. Maybe that person is going through something. Maybe some health reasons. Maybe something). You don't know so just don't come and question." Sharing this video, Sana wrote, "On my own terms."

After her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana has been actively sharing posts on her social media handle. She enjoys a massive fan following and has more than 2.3 million followers on social media.

Speaking about her career in Television, Sana Makbul became a household name after her stint in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. She then did Aadat Se Majboor, Vish and more. Sana then participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In 2024, she participated in Anil Kapoor-led Bigg Boss OTT 3 and emerged as the winner of the show.

