Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sima Taparia confirmed for Salman Khan's show; Sooraj Pancholi, Yohani approached

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most sought-after reality shows, and it will start streaming on Jio Cinema from June 17 onwards. The second season of the digital reality show will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The audience enjoys his style of hosting the show and handling the contestants. Given his stardom, Khan has been brought on board to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. The first season of this show was hosted by the maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the maiden season.

Sooraj Pancholi and Yohani approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been made, several names have been doing the rounds for participating in the show. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers of this reality show have reached out to actor Sooraj Pancholi and Sri Lankan singer, Yohani, known for her song, 'Manike Mage Hithe.' While Sooraj and Yohani are on the tentative list, Indian match-maker Sima Taparia has been confirmed for this show.

Sima Taparia confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Interestingly, Sima Taparia appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, as a guest and guided contestants to strengthen their bonds with reel connections on the show. For the unversed, in the last season, the contestants had to make a connection and play as one unit. Uorfi Javed-Zeeshan Khan, Moose Jattana, and Nishant Bhat were among the few pairs.

Salman Khan's connection with Yohani and Sooraj Pancholi

Singer Yohani made an appearance on Bigg Boss Hindi that aired on TV and her camaraderie with host, Salman Khan was loved by everyone. Hence, the makers thought it would be interesting to revive that connection once again for a longer period of time via the show. Talking about Sooraj Pancholi, Salman Khan accompanied him for the trailer launch of his debut film, Hero (2015), with Athiya Shetty. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shares a close bond with Aditya Pancholi (Sooraj's father) and actor Suniel Shetty (Athiya's father).

The promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 featuring Salman Khan and singer Raftaar was released a few days ago, and it has increased the excitement among the audience.

Check out the promo here:

Tentative Contestants' List

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, comedian Kunal Kamra along with Sooraj Pancholi and Yohani, have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. On the other hand, Palak Purswani, Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, and Jiya Shankar, are rumored to be joining the show.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The viewers will have ultimate control over the game in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and will play a meaty role in impacting the task decisions, rationing, and spot eliminations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta gives SHOCKING reaction to marriage rumors with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary