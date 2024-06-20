Bigg Boss OTT 3 house designed by Omung Kumar: Inspired by Jumanji-Harry Potter, here's what NEW you'll see this time; EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is just a day away from its grand premiere! Speaking about the show's presentation, Bigg Boss OTT 3 house decor always promises to be exceptional and this season too, it has not let down audiences' expectations.

Art Director Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Garud never fail to impress Bigg Boss fans by bringing magic to life. Adding a blend of fantasy to reality, this time also the power couple left everyone amazed by putting up a marvelous and majestic Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

To know more details about it, we got into an exclusive conversation with Omung Kumar to get a virtual understanding of Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Excerpts from the interview:

What is the theme this year and what is your inspiration or idea behind Bigg Boss OTT 3 house theme?

The theme of the house is "fantasy book coming alive." It's like opening a crazy book full of fantasies that has everything put together. From Jumanji types to Harry Potter to fantasy worlds that have not been seen before. It's something that you have always read in books but you have never experienced it. So if you open this fantasy book that's what we have brought to life.

Main Entrance:

You come into the house with a huge key and a keyhole in the gate itself. We have used thousands of keys, locks, and keyholes in the garden area. From the peephole, you can see some other world outside but you cannot go out when you come in here. There are painted locks, vertical and horizontal locks, keys, and crazy keys which are the periphery on the top of the garden.

Entrance to the living area from the garden:

The moment you come in there are two anonymous statues which are standing and guarding the main house. Anonymous statues are with cloaks and holding daggers. So there are such two statues guarding the house when you come in.The base of these statues is used as a seating area where they can clong in the garden.

Garden area:

There is a huge eye over the swimming pool and from the eyeball, a huge unicorn face is coming out with the horn and head. There's a small castle that becomes the bar outside. There is a table, which is a banyaat table which has lemons on top, which has pickle and ice outdoor feel. There's a waterfall where a huge face opens up and the water is coming out from it.

Bathroom:

From there only, there is a way to the bathroom. The bathroom has all locks and keys so the carpet is printed with keys throughout. Once you go inside, there are locks and keys embedded in the wall itself. The moment you go inside further, the whole place is like a time walk, something like a makeup room that has frames and every frame has a hand coming out with a mirror, like a hand mirror. Then there are two fancy male and female costumes that become the chairs over there.

Living Room:

The moment you come into the house, the living room has a huge dragon that is coming out of a wooden crate and the body of the dragon is going throughout the whole periphery of the house like going in and coming out. That is the living room. It's claw that comes out, is basically the table base, that's the dining area.

Kitchen:

If you think you can go into an old-time village which has cobblestones and a broken canal so that in the end is the wine seller and that becomes the kitchen area. It's all with barrels and barrels, like Harry Potter, that's the kitchen.

More about the living area:

Left aside to it is a human white porcelain wall which is a niche inside and that becomes a small place for people to sit around. There's lots of pottery. Every wall is like an illusion wall. There are steps painted on the wall and a few steps that come out, that become the seating area.

Where they'll watch the host, on top of that there is an audient wall where the left side is something else, the right side is something else, there is a huge poker that comes out, there is a huge egg which is coming out, which has a face on it, two lions are coming out.

It's all an illusion put together. Once you are sitting there, a huge fantasy book is on one wall. It's like a 15 to 18 ft book that is opened up and there is a niche inside itself which becomes a sofa seating in the cut out of the book.

There is a normal one and a half feet table. That table has endless illusions that we made it into a well. A rope goes inside the mirror and the rope is down on the other side as well. There are just two lines of bulbs and a ladder but once you put a mirror that is reflective you will see hundreds of floors down which is endless.

There is a bridge connecting from living room to the store room where you have to cross the bridge always and then go to the next level where there is a boat sort of sofa. There is a pillow tree, there is red background filled up with windows that becomes area where you can go to the activity area and store room.

Bedroom:

This time the bedroom is like the old world charm where you will see puppet theatres, painted walls, everything is painted, cutouts of the faces, cutouts of the curtains. Curtains are not real. Very vintage painting so that becomes the periphery area of the bedroom.

After a long time, we have got center beds so all the beds are in the center. It's around also but in the center also. So who will choose the center that is a talking point. Inside where all the beds join, that becomes sofa seating.

Bathroom:

There is a bathroom for them also with a huge purple backdrop and a gold sofa for them. That is where the bathroom is gonna be.

Confession room:

Coming to the confession room, the confession room has endless mirrors and Harry Potter-type of candles that are hanging on top. We have huge fat candles. The moment you come in to the confession room, the room is like a stained glass wall with staircase which goes left and right and the staircase itself becomes a sofa. There is no sofa around. So this type of fantasy world is what the whole house is.

What is the never-before-seen design or aspect in the Bigg Boss house this time?

The whole house is never seen before. The house is put together that we have never done before. Because we have done this for so many years, we have to outdo ourselves and what people have not seen before. Yes, people have seen dragons before but not this type of thing. It's like sitting in the living room and talking and seeing the fantasy book pop up. That's how everything is popping up.

Yes, it will eat you up. First, it'll seem beautiful but after some time the same wall will eat you up. You will want to run out from here but you cannot. There are thousands of keys and locks which will not let you out. That's the beauty of this place.

It's beautiful for some to live in it but then the same wall will eat you up. That's how challenging this place is. For us, every wall has to talk. We want to outdo and challenge ourselves. Like what should be the talking point, which sofa seating will be the highlight, a corner to cry and sleep around.

What challenges did you encounter while designing this season's house?

Challenges were basically how not to let it look like last year and what is the new talking point of people. The orientation becomes the same, you come in and then left, right, and how to not make it look like earlier times.

Last two years, we made different rooms. This year, we made a huge same room for everyone to clonk in together in the center. What will happen if the bed is in the center, what will change. So the challenge is to outdo ourselves and yet get a new talking point.

Doing the theme is no problem because Vanita and I live in this fantasy world. For us, it's basically opening up our minds and showing it to you what a fantasy book will look like and making it into a real TV thing. That is not a crazy point the crazy point is doing something new.

You and your wife, Vanita, contribute equally to the design and theme every season. Were there any apprehensions or differences while creating the interiors of the house this year?

It always happens. When two creative minds think the same thing, sometimes we are on the same page, and sometimes we change it. Right now we have done the place but tomorrow again she will come and changes will have to done. But we know each other's mind. If I take one step forward, I know how will she take ahead of that. She will say 'this is not right' 'this is not what we are meant for' 'Change it' so that is the argument we keep on having.

With 17 seasons of main Bigg Boss and 3rd season of OTT, how do you ensure that you are different all seasons?

So many years, people are used to it and they are expecting something crazier. We have to deliver that. But yes sometimes we fall short then we really have to think. Obviously when you finish one season, next season we are already ready with the idea. Like this is done, we have to outdo this in next season. We finish the set and wait her and then think about next time.

We are like, 'Once it's done, cancel now, it's off our list, and now something else'. Around the world, people do different Bigg Boss, our Bigg Boss is more crazy. People around the world do fantastic stuff and do it real but we do extra because people are expecting. We can't keep a normal house as people might call it boring.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premieres on June 21 at 9 PM on Jio Cinema.

