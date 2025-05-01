Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal marries longtime girlfriend Ritika Chauhan; Ayesha Khan shares first wedding PIC

Anurag Dobhal has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan. Also known as the UK07 rider, this social media personality got married in an intimate celebration in the presence of family and close friends. Anurag was also a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. During his stint on this show, Anurag formed a close bond with actress Ayesha Khan, who also attended his wedding.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ayesha Khan dropped a picture of the newly married couple, Anurag Dobhal and Ritika. In this photo, Anurag is wearing an all-white embellished sherwani on his special day. Meanwhile, Ritika has opted for a gorgeous red, heavily embellished lehenga. Anurag is sitting on his knee as he looks adorably at his wife. Sharing this picture, Ayesha Khan wrote, "Shaadi Mubarak to this loving couple, May almighty bless you with togetherness forever, @anurag_dobhal."

Take a look at newly married couple Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan here-

On April 30, Anurag Dobhal uploaded a video from his sangeet ceremony with Ritika Chauhan. In this clip, Anurag is seen sporting an all-black look, whereas Ritika looks gorgeous in a purple embroidered lehenga. In this video, the duo is seen cutting their wedding cake and enjoying the ceremony with their loved ones. In the caption of this video, Anurag wrote, "Will Make You Mine Today For Forever."

Watch video of Anurag Dobhal's sangeet here-

After dating for a long time, Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan got engaged on March 5, 2025. They had shared a heartwarming video from their engagement ceremony. Anurag and Ritika were planning to tie the knot in 2025 and are now officially husband and wife.

Known for his unparalleled love for swanky cars and expensive bikes, Anurag Dobhal has a huge collection of automobiles. Anurag was a part of Bigg Boss 17, and his sudden eviction had left everyone shocked. On the show, he became close friends with Ayesha Khan and stood by her through several ups and downs.

