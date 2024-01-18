Shraddha Arya’s powder blue saree sets new fashion standard; let’s decode Kundali Bhagya actress’ look

Actress Shraddha Arya has left fans and fashion enthusiasts awe-struck with her recent photoshoot, showcasing a breathtaking ensemble that exudes elegance and grace. The actress, who never fails to impress with her saree looks, took to social media yesterday and shared a series of pictures from the shoot, where she is seen donning a mesmerizing powder blue saree. Let's decode her look so that you can dress like your favorite actress.

Shraddha Arya in powder blue saree

Uploading the photo in the timeless attire, Shraddha Arya wrote in the caption, "Old School Blue!" The saree, crafted from sheer organza, boasts intricate detailing throughout. The powder blue canvas serves as the perfect backdrop for the exquisite chikankari work that graces the edge of the entire ensemble. The wide border of the saree is adorned with delicate white floral chikankari patterns, creating a striking contrast against the serene blue.

The body of the saree further showcases an elaborate design - a combination of two distinct floral patterns. A thin, vertical white floral pattern intertwines with another design featuring white motifs delicately accentuated with a hint of golden. This pattern adds depth and sophistication to the overall aesthetic.

Check out Shraddha Arya's look here:

Shraddha Arya paired the saree with a matching blouse, seamlessly blending with the color and fabric of the ensemble. The blouse, featuring puffy full sleeves with sheer detailing, adds a touch of modernity to the traditional attire. Subtle blue detailing along the edges of the blouse complements the overall look.

Embracing simplicity, the actress opted for a minimalist makeup look. Peach lips, a hint of blush on her cheeks, and voluminous mascara on her eyelashes accentuated her features, bringing out her radiant glow. A white bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch to the look.

Shraddha Arya completed the look with silver and white earrings that dangled. The Kundali Bhagya actress kept her hair open, and her luscious lock framed her face.

If you recreate this look for a cocktail party, make sure to experiment with jewelry and makeup. Wear a string of pearls around your neck for a classy look, or go with a silver choker for a bohemian look. Keep the makeup on the lighter side with pink or peach lips. Feel free to experiment to look your best.

