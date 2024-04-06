Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Sugreev pledges to go beyond all limits to help Lord Rama rescue Maa Sita

Shrimad Ramayan, which encompasses various events from the Hindu epic Ramayan, piqued the interest of the viewers due to its pleasing visuals and brilliant casting. The show is also performing well on the TRP charts. Currently, Shrimad Ramayan is following Lord Rama’s quest to save Sita from Ravana and bring her back from Lanka. During this tough journey, Shri Ram has now got the help from Vanara king, Sugreev.

Sugreev vows to help Lord Rama

The upcoming episodes of Shrimad Ramayan will unfold the chapter of Ram joining forces with Sugreev and Hanuman. The fresh promo of the show posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Sugreev ordering Hanuman to bring something he wants to show to Shri Ram. The Monkey God hands over a collection of Sita Maa’s jewelry. Lord Rama gets emotional on seeing this and asks Sugreev where he got Sita’s belongings from. Sugreev tells him that his people found them in the forest.

Ram realizes how much pain his ladylove must have gone through. Sugreev empathizes with him and asks him not to lament about it. He says that destiny has crossed their paths for a reason.

Shri Ram goes on to swear that he will definitely return Sugreev’s kingdom, his wife and his honor to him. He also pledges to punish Bali for his sins by giving him the death penalty. Sugreev comes forward and vows that he will value Ram’s friendship. He says that he will move heaven and earth to release Goddess Sita from the demon king’s imprisonment.

The caption of the promo reads, “मुश्किल की इस घड़ी में प्रभु श्री राम और सुग्रीव को मिला एक दूसरे का साथ। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (In this difficult time, Lord Shri Ram and Sugriva got each other's support. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of the epic saga, Lord Rama and Lakshmana set their foot on Rishyamukha mountain. Sugreev sees them as the soldiers sent by Bali. When Hanuman tells him that he is God Ram, Sugreev asks him not to reach any conclusion too soon and to do a proper investigation first. Hanuman then disguises himself as a sadhu to test Shri Ram.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan narrates Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show has left viewers impressed with its way of depicting the timeless tale. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles.

