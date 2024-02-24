Friendships formed inside the Bigg Boss house are always special, and living proof of this is the close bond shared by Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naaz. The two have carved a special place in their hearts for each other. Very often, they are spotted hanging out together. This time, Falaq Naazz has dedicated a special post to Pooja, marking the actress' birthday.

Falaq Naazz wishes Pooja Bhatt on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, Falaq Naazz shared a few snaps with actress Pooja Bhatt. Treating fans with candid pictures and extending birthday wishes to the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin fame, Falaq Naazz wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful and Favourite person MY PB @poojab1972 We don’t meet people by accident. We are meant to cross paths for a reason."

"I hope that you are reminded of just how lucky I feel that our paths crossed. Birthdays come each and every year, but Person like you only come once in a lifetime. You hold a very special place in my heart... ALL THE LOVE AND LUCK TO YOU PB," she adds.

Have a look at Falaq Naazz's post:

Pooja Bhatt's reaction

Commenting on the post, Pooja Bhatt wrote, "Love you Falaqjeeeeeeee!!! Always & forever!" Besides her, fans also reacted to the heartfelt post. One of the users mentioned, "Happy birthday My Favorite Actor Stay blessed Respect." Another comment read, "You looking very gorgeous appi"

Have a look at some comments:

About Pooja Bhatt

Born to Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja is one of the renowned actresses in the film industry who is recognized for her strong personality. She earned her breakthrough with the romantic drama film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. In the film, she starred opposite Aamir Khan. Pooja's popularity skyrocketed with her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

During her stint on the show, the actress formed a close bond with Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. Most recently, she appeared in Bigg Boss 17 as a mentor to Mannara Chopra.

Pinkvilla wishes Pooja Bhatt a happy and healthy birthday!

