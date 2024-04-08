Ronit Roy is truly a gem in the entertainment industry. Not only has he showcased his incredible acting talent in television shows, but he has also left a lasting impression on people with his impressive performances in numerous films.

With his exceptional talent, he has become one of the most promising artists of our time, and his portfolio is filled with noteworthy achievements. Recently, the actor shared a delightful photo with his closest friends, striking a quirky pose that exudes pure fun and joy!

Ronit Roy's day out pictures

A few hours ago, Ronit Roy shared a post on Instagram that did not go unnoticed. In the snapshot, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor is seen in the washroom with his face towards the wall of the urinals. His best friends also joined him and stood in the same pose.

Dropping the fun picture, Ronit Roy mentioned how he had a day out with his best friends. The actor wrote, "Boys day out with my best friends!"

Have a look at Ronit Roy's post:

Fans' reaction to Ronit Roy's recent post

Ronit Roy maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing glimpses of his life. Unlike any other post, his recent post attracted lots of attention owing to his unexpected pose inside a washroom. As soon as Ronit shared the picture with his friends, his fans took to the comment section and dropped hilarious reactions.

One of the users wrote, "Day out krne ka tarika thoda casual ha." Another fan mentioned, "Haha." Many users dropped laughing emojis.

About Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is mainly recognized for his roles in shows like Kasuatii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He played Mihir opposite Smriti Irani in the latter by replacing Amar Upadhyay and Inder Kumar. From 2009 to 2011, he played the role of Dharamraj in the show called Bandini.

He received a major breakthrough after starring in the popular courtroom drama Adaalat. His stint on the show earned Ronit immense popularity and solidified his status as an actor in the television fraternity. Later, Ronit Roy made a notable appearance in Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar as Dr. Nachiket Khanna.

