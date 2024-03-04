Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad celebrate completing 300 episodes of Kundali Bhagya

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad, who joined the show Kundali Bhagya after a 20-year leap, have now completed 300 episodes together. The family drama, which debuted in July 2017, has been on the air for seven years, featuring over 1,790 episodes. Recently, Palki (played by Sana) and Rajveer (played by Paras), also known as #PalVeer, celebrated the achievement of reaching 300 episodes.

Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad journey

Speaking about his experience, Paras Kalnawat stated, "I am enjoying being part of the Kundali Bhagya cast because it has been one of the top television shows, and I am glad that I got this opportunity to take the legacy forward. It's truly overwhelming to receive so much from our fans. The journey of the show has been nothing short of a magical dream, and completing the 300 episodes of #PalVeer feels surreal. I am very grateful.”

Sana Sayyad said, "My journey in Kundali Bhagya has been remarkable; it has been filled with memorable moments and heartfelt connections with our audience. I am very pleased to know that the fans love our pair. I promise, Paras and I, along with our team, will continue to entertain them and give our 100 percent so that we win their hearts every day."

About Kundali Bhagya

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features familiar faces like Shraddha Arya (Preeta), Shakti Anand (Karan), Manit Joura (Rishabh), Paras Kalnawat (Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (Palki), Baseer Ali (Shaurya), and Shalini Mahal (Shanaya). Kundali Bhagya made its debut on July 12, 2017, and has been captivating audiences ever since. Throughout its journey, the show has featured renowned actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora, and more. Recently, Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap, introducing Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad as the main leads. Shraddha still plays the character of Preeta, while Shakti Anand takes on the role of Karan.

As the story unfolds, viewers are eagerly awaiting the drama of Karan revealing Rajveer as his son. The question is whether forgiveness and acceptance will win, or if tensions will rise even more.

